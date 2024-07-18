Real Madrid have announced their third deal in the past three days, and TEAMtalk has learned a move for Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the works.

Kylian Mbappe was unveiled as the newest Galactico on Tuesday, with the French megastar officially sealing his free agent arrival from PSG.

Mbappe has operated at just under a goal per game in each of the last six years for club and country. He’ll now serve as the focal point in a Real Madrid attack that also contains Brazilian trio Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and wonderkid Endrick.

HAVE YOU SEEN: How much Kylian Mbappe will earn at Real Madrid compared to his new teammates

Real Madrid followed their Mbappe unveiling by announcing the ageless Luka Modric had signed a one-year contract extension on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old Croatian remains a world class midfielder despite his advancing age and saw his contract expire on June 30.

However, having lost Toni Kroos to retirement, losing Modric in the same summer would have been a bitter pill to swallow.

Thankfully for manager Carlo Ancelotti, that is not a scenario he’ll have to wrestle with after Modric extended his stay to cover the 2024/25 season.

Showcasing how important Modric still is, the veteran midfielder has also replaced Nacho Fernandez as club captain. Nacho has completed a free agent switch to Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah.

Real Madrid announce another important deal

The good news hasn’t stopped there for Real Madrid, however, with the club announcing a third deal in three days on Thursday.

The LaLiga and Champions League winners have officially confirmed versatile star Lucas Vazquez has signed a one-year contract.

Like Modric, Vazquez saw his existing deal expire last month. The 33-year-old did receive multiple offers to sign elsewhere, though has elected to extend his stay at the Bernabeu.

The homegrown star is rarely a regular starter for Ancelotti, though his ability to play multiple positions up and down the right side makes him an invaluable member of the squad.

READ MORE: Real Madrid’s best non-Galactico signings since 2000: Surprise names head the list

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid latest

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has been told Real Madrid are determined to sign Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Talk of a swoop this summer has swirled. The fact Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his deal at Anfield is adding to the speculation.

However, we’ve been told Real Madrid’s true intentions are to sign the right-back as a free agent in 2025. Of course, such a move relies on Alexander-Arnold not signing an extension with Liverpool.

Our insider, Fraser Gillan, explained: ‘sources have suggested that claims of a Real move for Alexander-Arnold now are viewed as a bit of a pressure play over his new deal,’ but he is ‘nonetheless a player that Real Madrid believe will play for them at some point in the future.’

REAL MADRID TRANSFERS: Los Blancos pose huge threat to major Arsenal transfer as Ancelotti demands double deal after Yoro miss

Liverpool intend to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new and improved contract, though news regarding any progress in talks is thin on the ground.

The right-back would be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides once entering the final six months of his contract on January 1.

DON’T MISS: The best Bosman signings Real Madrid have ever made after Kylian Mbappe joins