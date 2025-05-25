Xabi Alonso is now the head coach of Real Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new head coach and what his contract length will be, on what could be a crucial day in their pursuit of a key signing for their new era.

After the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, who is going to become Brazil’s new manager, Real Madrid made Alonso their top target. They got their way, appointing their former midfielder after he left Bayer Leverkusen. It wasn’t a well-kept secret, but Madrid have now confirmed on Sunday that Alonso is their new head coach.

Describing him as ‘a Real Madrid legend and one of the greatest players in world football history’ as well as ‘one of the greatest coaches in the world’, the club statement confirms Alonso will be unveiled on Monday at a signing ceremony.

There, he will speak to the media and sign a contract which will be valid for the next three seasons, until 2028.

Alonso’s first games in charge of Madrid will be at the Club World Cup next month. But before then, Los Blancos are hoping to already gift him another new signing.

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who they have convinced to leave Liverpool on a yet-to-be-announced free transfer, and Dean Huijsen, whose release clause at Bournemouth has been activated, their next target to buy this summer is Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that fresh talks are due between Madrid and Benfica about the transfer, which is wanted for the early window in the first 10 days of June.

Now, Spanish outlet AS has confirmed that Madrid will be speaking to Benfica again after the Portuguese club contest their domestic cup final against Sporting CP this evening.

Madrid want to respect Benfica’s attempt to win the Portuguese Cup. After that, they will look to swiftly sit down to determine Carreras’ future.

We already explained this week that the former Manchester United youngster has given a green light to a contract until 2031 at the Bernabeu and AS agrees he’s ‘dying to return to Real Madrid’, where he spent three years in the youth ranks between 2017 and 2020.

Real Madrid transfer news: Carreras negotiations continue

Nothing can progress much further until the two clubs agree a fee, though. According to AS, Madrid think they can get a deal done for a fee in the region of €30m (£25.2m/$34.1m).

However, the release clause in Carreras’ contract is worth €50m (£42m/$56.8m) and Benfica will owe Man Utd a portion of the money they receive for the 22-year-old.

Therefore, the Portuguese side won’t be giving away Carreras on the cheap.

For now, negotiations are on ‘stand-by’ until Benfica’s last game of the season is out of the way.

Incidentally, Benfica will also be participating at the Club World Cup. Madrid are eager to make sure Carreras has left the club and joined them by then, but some frantic days of negotiations will have to occur first.

Latest Real Madrid headlines

👉 Man City offer Real Madrid outrageous swap deal involving RODRI – report

👉 Xabi Alonso wants £75m ‘untouchable’ Liverpool midfielder to replace Modric at Real Madrid

👉 The BIG reason why Chelsea could sell Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid

The rise of Alvaro Carreras

2007 – Joins the Racing de Ferrol youth system at the age of four.

2012 – Moves to the Deportivo La Coruna academy.

2017 – Aged 14, signs for the Real Madrid academy.

September 2020 – Joins Manchester United’s academy.

2021 – Plays in all three of Man Utd U23s’ games in the EFL Trophy, earning experience against senior sides.

October 2021 – Makes his international debut with Spain’s U19 side.

April 2022 – Named on the bench for a Premier League match for the first time, but fails to make his debut.

May 2022 – Named as Man Utd’s Under-23 Player of the Season.

July 2022 – Joins Championship side Preston North End on a season-long loan.

May 2023 – Named Preston’s Young Player of the Season after playing 42 times.

September 2023 – Returns to his native Spain to join Granada on loan, and soon after makes his Spain U21 debut.

January 2024 – Joins Benfica on loan after being recalled from his spell at Granada.

February 2024 – Makes his Europa League debut with Benfica.

April 2024 – Scores his first senior goal for Benfica.

May 2024 – Earns a permanent contract at Benfica, leaving Man Utd for €6m.

September 2024 – Makes his Champions League debut.

November 2024 – Opens the scoring in a 4-1 win for Benfica over FC Porto.

January 2025 – Wins the Portuguese League Cup with Benfica, starting the final against Sporting CP.

January 2025 – Assists the opening goal in a Champions League league phase game against Barcelona.