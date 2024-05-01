Real Madrid approach for €45m Argentine wonderkid puts Barcelona, Man Utd on notice

Real Madrid have reportedly moved beyond other interested sides such as Barcelona and Manchester United in the pursuit of Franco Mastantuono as they have contacted River Plate to discuss a deal.

Mastantuono is the latest River Plate youngster to be courted by big European clubs. Claudio Echeverri was the latest subject of a big transfer, agreeing to join Manchester City before rejoining the Argentine side on loan.

The 18-year-old could soon be joined by his 16-year-old teammate, who is the subject of interest from some big European clubs as a result of his good progression in senior football.

Mastantuono has scored twice in 11 senior games for River Plate, one goal coming in the Copa Libertadores and one in the Copa Argentina – he scored on his debut in both competitions.

It’s clear that he has a high ceiling after already following his youth performances with useful senior contributions, and some big sides are aware of that.

The interested sides include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and City, as well as Chelsea.

But Real Madrid are pushing hard, and it’s believed they have moved past the other sides for now.

That’s as they are being more proactive than the other interested clubs in pursuit of Mastantuono.

Real Madrid make approach for Mastantuono

Indeed, according to Sport, while Real have yet to make a bid, they have contacted River Plate to discuss the conditions of a deal.

It’s reported Mastantuono is available for €45million (approx £38m) as per a clause in his contract, but that will rise to €50m (approx £43m) in the latter stages of the coming window.

It’s not clear if Real’s desire is to lower the asking price, or just to somehow ensure they are the side who is allowed to get the youngster.

It seems tough to ensure that, though, as any other side triggering the clause would have the same right to negotiate with Mastantuono as they do if they do the same.

Real’s movement towards getting a deal over the line will surely put other interested sides on notice.

Indeed, it might prompt some movement from other sides to make contact as well.

However, negotiating is not required if clubs are happy with paying Mastauntono’s release clause, as they can simply do it with River Plate having no say in whether or not the transfer is accepted.

It remains to be seen if the attacking-midfielder will welcome a move if the clause is triggered, though.

