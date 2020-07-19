Real Madrid are crowned the 2019/2020 La Liga champions

Real Madrid took their 34th La Liga championship when they technically secured the title on Thursday after winning 2-1 against Villarreal.

Los Blancos played with smiles on the faces on Sunday afternoon, drawing 2-2 against Leganes as they had already grabbed the title three days before the final match. They enjoyed a good record after the La Liga restarted, winning 9 of their 10 games.

FC Barcelona closed the season on Sunday with a 5-0 win against Alaves. Though Barca also opened in high spirits in the restart, it was clear that there is no room for small mistakes when you are playing the last 10 games of the league competition.

Villarreal beat Eibar 4-0, Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad and Sevilla won 1-0 against Valencia.

Juventus are leading with 6 points on the Serie A though there are still quite a number of games remaining to be played. With highly competitive teams like the ones on the Italian league, the zebras know very well that they are not out of the bushes yet.

On Saturday, AC Milan won 5-1 against Bologna while Cagliari drew 1-1 with Sassuolo. The second placed Atalanta drew 1-1 with Verona on the same day.

Their record speaks for itself as they have not lost a single game after playing 9 times since the league resumed mid-June. They opened their football week on Tuesday by beating Brescia by a whopping 6-2 win.

Sunday was a big day in the Serie A with matches like Sampdoria beating Parma 3-2, Roma drawing 2-2 with Inter Milan, Brescia beating SPAL 2-1 and Napoli winning 2-1 against Udinese.

The English premier league averaged 3 goals per match this weekend as West Ham beat Watford 3-1 on Friday while Burnley sealed Norwich City’s relegation by beating them 2-0 on Saturday. Sunday saw Southampton beat Bournemouth 2-0 and Jose Mourinho walked away with three points when his Tottenham beat Leicester City 3-0.