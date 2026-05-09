Real Madrid decide Tchouameni and Valverde futures amid Arsenal interest

Real Madrid are insisting that the recent training-ground fallout between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde will not impact either player’s long-term future at Estadio Bernabeu, amid interest from Arsenal, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The incident, which occurred during a heated training session on Wednesday and continued into Thursday, saw Valverde require hospital treatment after suffering a blow to the head during the altercation.

The clash immediately sparked speculation that Tchouameni and/or Valverde could be sold.

It caused fresh uncertainty surrounding the futures of Tchouameni and Valverde, as the two midfielders continue to attract major interest from across Europe.

However, we can reveal that Real Madrid have moved quickly to calm the situation internally.

Sources close to the club have confirmed that both Tchouameni and Valverde held talks between themselves following the incident and resolved their differences without any intervention from senior figures at the club.

While both players have received substantial financial fines – €500,000 (£432,475, $589,675) each – Los Blancos have stopped short of handing out sporting punishments.

Despite the incident, Madrid insiders insist that the club’s long-term plans surrounding both players remain unchanged.

We understand there is no current intention from the Spanish and European giants to sell either midfielder this summer, even though both continue to attract serious interest from elite clubs across Europe.

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Arsenal admire Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde – sources

Tchouameni has long been admired in the Premier League, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all maintaining strong interest in the France international midfielder.

The 26-year-old remains highly regarded for his ability to dictate play from deep midfield, and his profile continues to appeal to clubs searching for a top-level defensive midfielder.

Valverde, meanwhile, is also attracting growing attention from England.

Arsenal are understood to be huge admirers of the Uruguay international, while Chelsea and Manchester City have also monitored his situation closely.

Outside of England, both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among the clubs to have tracked the pair over recent seasons.

However, we have been told that neither player is currently pushing to leave Madrid.

As it stands, both Tchouameni and Valverde continue to view their futures as being firmly tied to the Bernabeu despite the recent tensions.

Madrid themselves also remain convinced that the situation has been fully resolved internally and do not believe the training-ground clash will have any lasting impact on squad harmony moving forward.

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