Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who is wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool

A departing Real Madrid player has given strong advice to Rodrygo about his future as Arsenal and Liverpool push for the Brazil international forward, with new revelations made about Chelsea’s chances of signing the serial winner.

Rodrygo is one of the players who has been much talked about in the summer market so far. Arsenal and Liverpool are the two clubs most keen on the Madrid forward, who is not happy at the Santiago Bernabeu and could leave.

The 24-year-old, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League on two occasions with Madrid, was not happy at not being played on his preferred left-hand side of the attack under Carlo Ancelotti last season.

New Madrid manager Xabi Alonso consistently left Rodrygo out of his starting line-up at the recently concluded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Rodrygo, with CaughtOffSide reporting on Thursday that the Gunners are ready to make a bid of €80million (£69.3m, $93.2m), although a Spanish news outlet has cast doubt on the transfer because of the impending arrival of Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres from Chelsea and Sporting CP, respectively.

According to talkSPORT, Premier League champions Liverpool are already in talks with Madrid over Rodrygo, who is valued at €90million (£78m, $105m) by Los Blancos.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are massive clubs, and while a move to either would be tempting, 28-year-old centre-back Jesus Vallejo, who has left Madrid for Albacete this summer, wants Rodrygo to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vallejo told Marca: “Rodrygo is the player with the most technical quality I have ever played with.

“I’ve suffered in training. In small spaces he was the best, by far.

“If it were up to me, Rodrygo would stay at Real Madrid.”

Chances of Rodrygo joining Chelsea revealed

While Arsenal and Liverpool believe that Rodrygo would be a good fit for their respective teams, a move to Chelsea is unlikely, according to a respected journalist.

It was reported first back in May that Rodrygo was on Chelsea’s radar, with subsequent claims in Spain made about the Blues being willing to do swap deals with Madrid for the Brazilian superstar.

However, according to The Daily Telegraph’s Football News Correspondent, Matt Law, it is unlikely that Rodrygo will be playing for Chelsea next season.

Law said on the London Is Blue podcast: “He is on huge wages and wants even bigger wages to move.

“If it goes wrong with Rodrygo, you’re stuck with an enormous problem.

“Chelsea already have a problem in Sterling this summer.

“It just doesn’t fit with what Chelsea have been doing well.”

