Real Madrid ‘will face two main obstacles’ to sign €90m Arsenal star

Real Madrid will face competition from Chelsea and a prohibitive price tag for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano’s recent comments shed light on whether Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants to sell the Spain international.

Zubimendi’s future at Arsenal has been the subject of speculation following the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United.

Arsenal have paid £75million for Guimaraes, who is set to start alongside Declan Rice in midfield.

This leaves Zubimendi’s position in the middle of the park for Arsenal in a precarious position, especially as Myles Lewis-Skelly is also able to play in midfield.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wants to sign Zubimendi from Arsenal.

Alonso wanted Real Madrid to sign Zubimendi last summer when he was the manager of Los Blancos and the midfielder was at Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid did not heed Alonso’s request, but now Los Blancos are looking for a midfielder under current manager Jose Mourinho.

With Rodri now looking set to join Barcelona despite Madrid’s interest, Zubimendi could well come back on Los Blancos’ radar.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Madrid will have to compete with Chelsea for Zubimendi and will also have to pay Arsenal €90million (£77.1m, $104m) for the midfielder, who won the 2026 World Cup with Spain this summer.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has reported: ‘His future is now uncertain, and it just so happens that Real Madrid were already interested in the midfielder last summer when he was playing for Real Sociedad, but they were too late.

‘He had already committed to Arsenal.

‘Real Madrid has the chance to try again, although they will face two main obstacles: Arsenal won’t sell him for less than €90 million (more than they would have paid for Rodri), and Chelsea is a tough competitor for his services.

‘In fact, Xabi Alonso was the one who wanted him for Real Madrid a year ago, and now he’s pushing for him at Chelsea.’

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Arsenal want to keep Martin Zubimendi – Fabrizio Romano

On August 1, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said that Arsenal have no plans to sell Zubimendi, despite signing Guimaraes.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me clarify something.

“I saw something on social media, people saying that I said that Bruno was to upgrade Zubimendi or Bruno was to replace Zubimendi.

“That’s not the case.

“I never mentioned Zubimendi in any of my videos this summer.

“Zubimendi is absolutely highly rated and respected at Arsenal.

“So, there is no connection at all.

“They are also different players, so nothing about Zubimendi, this is about Bruno Guimaraes and Arsenal advancing very, very well.”

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