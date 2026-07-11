Real Madrid have decided whether or not they will make a move for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to a journalist.

Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025 and helped the Gunners win the Premier League title last season.

The midfielder also played his role in Arsenal reaching the final of the Champions League and is part of the Spain squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid were linked with Zubimendi before he made the move to Arsenal last summer.

Xabi Alonso wanted Martin Zubimendi at Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso, who was appointed the Madrid manager at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, wanted to sign the midfielder for Los Blancos.

According to AS, Alonso reportedly ‘informed’ the Real Madrid hierarchy that Zubimendi ‘could be the compass needle’ and replace Toni Kroos in midfield.

Arsenal had already made a move for Zubimendi at that stage, but the midfielder was still holding out for Los Blancos.

AS added: ‘Even so, the fact that the Basque coach’s representatives were in contact with Zubimendi’s opened a door, given that the Spanish international waited a few days, convinced that if there was a possibility of signing for Real Madrid with Xabi at the helm, it was an unmissable opportunity for his career.’

The Real Madrid-leaning publication continued: ‘Real Madrid hesitated, and by the time they made a move to explore the possibility of a transfer, it was too late.

‘They were never convinced, and Arsenal officially announced his signing two weeks later than they would have liked.’

Zubimendi eventually left Sociedad for Arsenal, who paid £60million (€70.4m, $80.4m) for the midfielder to get a favourable structural deal, despite the Spain international’s release clause being €60m (£51.1m, $68.5m).

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Real Madrid will NOT sign Martin Zubimendi

Madrid are on the hunt for a new midfielder this summer, with Jose Mourinho now in charge of the Spanish and European giants for the second time in his career.

However, there is no plan for Madrid president Florentino Perez to revisit a potential deal for Zubimendi, according to Onda Cero journalist Alberto Pereiro.

Pereiro posted on X at 2:30pm on July 9: “Zubimendi has had a complicated end to the year.

“Zubimendi is having a complicated summer

“And Zubimendi is going to have a more than complicated year!”

When asked by a Madrid fan if Zubimendi could end up at Estadio Bernabeu this summer, Pereiro, who has 24,000 followers on X, said: “NO”.

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