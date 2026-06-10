Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Arsenal will receive Real Madrid bid for Riccardo Calafiori after ‘contact’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid are not planning to bid for Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori and has also outlined incoming Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho’s stance on a potential deal for Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol.

Earlier this month, it emerged in the Spanish media that Real Madrid are keen on signing Calafiori from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho is returning to Estadio Bernabeu for a second spell in charge of Madrid, and the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager wants to sign Calafiori.

Mourinho wants to sign a defender for Real Madrid who can play as a centre-back and left-back, and Calafiori fits that profile.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently reported that Madrid have made contact with the agents of the Arsenal star.

Romano said about Arsenal, Madrid and Calafiori on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid are not done for defenders.

“The situation is linked to the centre-back and left-back position.

“Basically at left-back they have Alvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy who is injured now and has had many injuries over the years.

“At centre-back, the idea at Real Madrid is if there’s an opportunity of a player who can help as a centre-back and left-back – and Riccardo Calafiori is that profile – for Real Madrid it could be an interesting option to follow in the market.”

Romano added: “What I can reveal is there’s been a contact with those close to Calafiori a few weeks ago, with Real Madrid asking for information on the Italian defender.

“He’s still a very important player for Arsenal, so it’s not an easy one at all.”

Romano has now brought an update on Calafiori’s situation.

According to the Italian journalist, Madrid are unlikely to make a bid for Calafiori any time soon.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal battle Man Utd for 18 y/o wonderkid as €35m-rated Leverkusen gem makes transfer decision

Real Madrid ‘not advancing’ with potential Riccardo Calafiori deal

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “As of today, Riccardo Calafiori, there was a contact with the agents a few weeks ago, but my understanding is, guys, I told you, in the video I think 10 days ago, Real Madrid spoke to the agency of Riccardo Calafiori, but Real Madrid didn’t reach out to Arsenal so far.

“There is no club-to-club contact, so at the moment, my feeling is that the Calafiori option for Real Madrid is not that concrete.

“(It) is a possibility they discussed internally, speaking with the agents, but that’s it.

“At the moment, Real Madrid are not advancing for Riccardo Calafiori.”

Romano has also revealed that Mourinho would love to sign Josko Gvardiol from Man City in the summer transfer window.

The transfer journalist posted on X at 6:40pm on June 10: “During meeting at Real Madrid with José Mourinho defenders were also discussed.

“Josko Gvardiol high on list and was never a possibility for Bayern — but #MCFC offered him new deal with salary rise last week.

“Calafiori deal not advanced so far.”

READ NEXT: Julian Alvarez makes clear decision between Real Madrid and Barcelona as one €150m move is torched