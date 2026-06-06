Incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Arsenal and make him an immediate starter in his 4-4-2 system at Estadio Bernabeu, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano suggests whether the Gunners could sell the defender.

It emerged in the Spanish media this month that Real Madrid want to sign Calafiori from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho will become the Madrid manager for a second time in his career, should Florentino Perez win the presidential elections this week.

Spanish journalists Ramon Alvarez de Mon and Sergio Valentin have reported that Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign the 24-year-old.

Calafiori can play as a centre-back and as a left-back, and worked with Mourinho at AS Roma.

It has now emerged that Mourinho plans to use the Italy international at left-back, with Arsenal said to value him at €50million (£43.2m, $57.6m)

Alvaro Carreras is the first-choice left-back at Madrid, having joined from Benfica in the summer of 2025.

El Debate has reported: ‘The left-back Mourinho has targeted is a major prize: Riccardo Calafiori, 24, a Premier League champion with Arsenal.

‘Mourinho would be delighted if Real Madrid were to sign the Italian.

‘He would arrive to be the starter, ahead of Carreras.

‘His price tag is €50 million.

‘The dilemma is whether a team that has won the Premier League and is a Champions League runner-up is willing to let go of the player.’

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Riccardo Calafiori ‘a very important player for Arsenal’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also revealed Madrid’s interest in Calafiori.

The Italian journalist has even claimed that Los Blancos have made contact, but he has suggested that Arsenal may not be open to selling him.

Romano on his YouTube channel this week: “Real Madrid are not done for defenders.

“The situation is linked to the centre-back and left-back position.

“Basically at left-back they have Alvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy who is injured now and has had many injuries over the years.

“At centre-back, the idea at Real Madrid is if there’s an opportunity of a player who can help as a centre-back and left-back – and Riccardo Calafiori is that profile – for Real Madrid it could be an interesting option to follow in the market.”

Romano added: “What I can reveal is there’s been a contact with those close to Calafiori a few weeks ago, with Real Madrid asking for information on the Italian defender.

“He’s still a very important player for Arsenal, so it’s not an easy one at all.”

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