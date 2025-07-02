Arsenal have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, according to a journalist, but another source has claimed that Mikel Arteta’s side are facing a new threat.

Rodrygo is one of the best forwards in the world and has been superb for Madrid over the years. Signed from Santos in 2019, the Brazil international has scored 68 goals and given 51 assists in 269 appearances for Los Blancos so far, winning LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice.

However, Rodrygo was not happy under Carlo Ancelotti last season, as the now-departed Madrid manager did not always play him on his preferred left-hand side of the attack. Moreover, the forward was able to make only 22 starts in LaLiga, as the Italian manager had to accommodate Kylian Mbappe in his attack along with Vinicius Junior.

Xabi Alonso is the Madrid manager now, and although the former Bayer Leverkusen boss has publicly praised him, he has not always played him at the ongoing 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

While Rodrygo started Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal, he was an unused substitute against Mexican side Pachuca and Serie A giants Juventus.

TBR journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that Rodrygo has decided that he will leave Madrid this summer, with Arsenal confident of getting him.

Arsenal want to sign a new left-sided attacker this summer, with Gabriel Martinelli being targeted by Bayern Munich. The Gunners had their eyes on Nico Williams, but the Athletic Bilbao star looks to be on his way to Barcelona.

Bailey told TBR: “I think Rodrygo is quickly emerging as Arsenal’s dream target. From what I’m hearing from people close to the situation, once Real Madrid get back from the Club World Cup, Rodrygo is going to make it clear that he wants to leave.

“I think Rodrygo’s situation is going to come to a head, I think Madrid will confirm Vinicius Junior’s new contract once they are back, which is already in place. Arda Guler, as we spoke about before, is a player who Xabi Alonso loves and we’ve seen that at the Club World Cup.

“It’s not that Alonso dislikes Rodrygo or anything, but you know, you’ve got Franco Mastantuano coming who we understand will play on the wing, probably on the right.

“I think everything points towards Rodrygo leaving and my belief is that Arsenal will be towards the top of his desired places to go. Arsenal know what kind of fee it will take to sign Rodrygo, around £75m, they know about his wages, and that hasn’t scared them off one bit.

“It would be a huge feather in Berta’s cap to sign Rodrygo, and there’s a genuine belief within the Arsenal camp that the Brazilian would be an outstanding fit. But that doesn’t stop Arsenal from bringing in two wide players, I think there is a real possibility that they do that.”

Paris Saint-Germain plan Rodrygo bid – report

While Arsenal may feel confident about signing Rodrygo, the north London club need to be wary of the threat posed by Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Fichajes, PSG manager Luis Enrique is determined to sign the Brazilian star and has told his bosses that Rodrygo ‘must be one of the priority reinforcements to keep the club’s ambitions intact after winning the UEFA Champions League’.

The former Barcelona boss believes that Rodrygo will ‘add a new dimension to his attacking scheme’ and ‘doesn’t want to wait any longer.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has claimed that PSG are ready to make a bid for the 24-year-old, but the Ligue 1 giants do not want to pay Madrid’s asking price.

While it must be noted that Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, their claim that PSG are interested in Rodrygo is backed by Sport Zone’s report on May 13 that the French giants have him on their radar.

Although PSG have a number of quality attacking players on their books, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, they will be aware that they need to get stronger if they are to win the Champions League again next season and in the following years.

