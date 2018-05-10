Real Madrid attacker tells Ramos he’s heading to Liverpool this summer

Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez has reportedly told the club’s skipper Sergio Ramos that he is joining Liverpool this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been strongly linked with a move for 26-year-old, as the Reds prepare for the possibility that prolific forward Mo Salah could be on the move come the end of the season.

Indeed, the possibility of a swap deal involving Vazquez and Salah has already been mooted.

Don Balon states that Vazquez has spoken to Ramos about his future and has revealed that he will be heading to Anfield – and that he might not be the only player involved in a potential swap.

The report goes on to state that keeper Keylor Navas could also be part of the deal, especially as it is well known that the Reds after a new No.1

As for Vazquez, he has played 50 times in all competitions for Real this season, scoring 8 times and providing an impressive 16 assists for the Spanish giants.

Vazquez is not the only La Liga attacker being linked with a switch to Anfield, with Barcelona reportedly looking to offload Luis Suarez this summer – leading to inevitable talk of an Anfield return.