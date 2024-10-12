La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are going head to head in the race to sign 18-year-old Brazilian defender Vitor Reis, according to reports.

The 6ft 1ins centre-back is an under-17 international for the Selecao and has broken into the first team this season at his club, Palmeiras.

A former team-mate of Los Blancos‘ teen sensation Endrick, Reis was named as one of the top 2006-born prospects in the world by The Guardian last year and he has impressed with his maturity and technical ability since making his senior bow in the Brazilian top flight.

According to Spanish sports newspaper AS, Reis has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

As per the report, the hotly tipped teenager is a target for bitter Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Likened stylistically to Manchester City star Ruben Dias and Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, Reis is described as a natural leader, having captained Brazil at youth level, and a supreme defensive talent.

He signed a new contract with the club in August that tied his future to Palmeiras until the end of 2028. The agreement also included a release clause worth €100m (£83.3m / $111.1m).

Who’s leading the race for Reis?

Recent reports in Spain suggest Madrid are in the market for a new central defender, although the club are not yet certain whether they will pursue an addition in the position in January or next summer.

The likes of Jonathan Tah, Cristian Romero of Tottenham and Arsenal’s William Saliba have been linked with moves to the Bernabeu, and Reis is the latest name to be added to the 15-time European champions’ wish list.

According to The Athletic, however, of all the clubs interested in Reis, it is Arsenal who join Madrid as the frontrunners for his signature at present, with the Gunners – whose transfer business is overseen by sporting director Edu, a former Brazil international midfielder – having made initial enquiries.

But the same report also points to one potential stumbling block for Arteta’s side in their pursuit of the young defender – the fact that they are already well stocked in central defence.

With Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes currently the most formidable central-defensive partnership in the Premier League – and with the summer addition of the versatile Italy international Riccardo Calafiori to act as cover – it is difficult for the north London side to provide a quick path to first-team football for Reis.

What’s more, it is also believed that Madrid’s desire to sign the player is strengthened by their failure to land Leny Yoro, the teenage defensive prodigy who joined Manchester United this summer from Lille.

Madrid still tracking Trent

And it is not only the centre of their defence that Madrid are looking to upgrade in the near future.

Los Blancos are also targeting a move for Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England right-back’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, meaning he is free to discuss a Bosman move with foreign clubs from January.

However, a fresh update from Football Insider claims Liverpool have “made progress” in their efforts to convince the 26-year-old Anfield star to pen fresh terms with his boyhood club.

The Athletic have also claimed that reports of an imminent bid for Alexander-Arnold from Madrid are “absolute nonsense” and that there is “zero chance” the Reds academy product leaves the club in January.

But TEAMtalk sources confirmed back in September that Madrid remain in constant contact with the 32-cap Three Lions player’s representatives as they plot to make him the long-term heir to current Bernabeu right-back Dani Carvajal, who was recently ruled out for the season with an ACL tear.

Who is Vitor Reis?

Born in Sao Jose dos Campos in the state of Sao Paulo in 2006, Reis has been a standout for club and country at several youth levels, earning a reputation as one of the top defensive prospects to emerge from Brazil over the last decade.

Reis has been compared to such top-level defensive talents as Ruben Dias, Marquinhos and Real Madrid’s Eder Militao. He lists PSG star Marquinhos as an inspiration.

Mature beyond his tender years, Reis has regularly captained his country at youth level and already looks at home in the senior ranks with Palmeiras. Since his debut in June, he has made 15 first-team appearances, scoring two goals.

Madrid have shown a willingness to spend big of the best attacking talent from Brazil for several years, from their purchase of Robinho in 2008 through to the more recent additions of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick – who played alongside Reis at Palmeiras.

Forking out a sizeable fee for a defender from the Brazilian top flight would represent a fresh approach. Militao signed from Porto and past Bernabeu great Roberto Carlos coming from Inter Milan, although Marcelo was bought from Fluminense in 2007 and fellow full-back Cicinho came from Sao Paulo in 2005.

Going big for the best defensive prospect in Brazil would speak volumes to how highly they rate Reis.

