Real Madrid are facing a threat from Barcelona for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, according to a report, as three reliable sources analyse the chances of the French star leaving Anfield for Los Blancos or the Blaugrana in the summer transfer window.

With Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and refusing to sign a new deal so far despite months of talks, Madrid have taken a shine to the France international central defender and view him as a great market opportunity. New Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is personally keen on bringing the defender to the Santiago Bernabeu and pairing him with Dean Huijsen, according to reports in Spain.

AS reported on July 15 that Liverpool want €50million (£43.6m, $58.6m) for Konate, but Madrid are not willing to pay more than €25m (£21.8m, $29.3m) for the 26-year-old because he will become a free agent next summer.

Reports in Spain and France have consistently maintained that Konate’s preference is to join Madrid if he leaves Liverpool, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, but two new suitors have now emerged for the defender.

According to CaughtOffSide, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have joined Madrid and PSG in the race for Konate.

However, neither Barcelona nor Bayern are willing to pay Liverpool’s asking price, which, according to the report, is £40million (€45.9m, $54m).

Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Inigo Martinez are the recognised centre-back options for Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, while Jules Kounde can also play in that role despite operating as a right-back last season.

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany can call upon Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, Jonathan Tah, Hiroki Ito and Tarek Buchmann at centre-back for the time being.

Tah joined Bayern only this summer, but Kim could leave the Bundesliga champions, with Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray interested in him.

DON’T MISS 🌐The highest paid players in LaLiga: Trent Alexander-Arnold one of six Real Madrid stars in list

How Liverpool plan to keep Ibrahima Konate

While Madrid and Barcelona will be encouraged by Konate being out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season, both Los Blancos and the Biaugrana could be left disappointed in their quest for the French centre-back.

While there were reports in the French media last month that Konate had told Liverpool that he would not sign a new deal, things have dramatically changed since.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported on X that Liverpool have made a new offer to Konate, with the defender now considering signing it.

Tavolieri wrote: “Ibrahima Konaté received a new contract proposal from Liverpool FC to extend his contract until June 2029.

“This offer would significantly increase his wages. Konaté now considering options as he opened the door off the record to Real Madrid recently. #mercato #LFC”

Journalist David Lynch has reported that Konate’s ‘priority’ is to sign a new Liverpool deal despite interest from Madrid.

Lynch said on Sports Mole’s YouTube channel: “Real Madrid are clearly interested aren’t they – there is no question about that!

“But speaking to people close to Konate, I still get the feeling that his priority is to renew with Liverpool and there are talks there, but it is kind of stuck at the moment.

“I don’t think it has reached the point of no return and the player has definitely decided he wants to go to Real Madrid, I don’t get that feeling at all.

“That’s not to say that it won’t end in that way because that possibility is 100 per cent on the table, but we are still in the moment where there is hope there will be a breakthrough.”

“The player is not desperate to get out of Liverpool or desperate to go to Real Madrid, it’s not that kind of situation just yet, but they will have to put a contract on the table that is attractive to the player and, as of yet, that hasn’t happened.”

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has said on his YouTube channel: “I can tell you guys that they [Liverpool] are still not opening the doors for this summer for Ibrahima Konate to go to Real Madrid.

“What I can tell you is that Real Madrid really like the player, he’s really appreciated internally, he’s also been discussed internally with staff and management, but at the moment there is no bid to Liverpool because they are not opening the doors to an exit for Konate this summer.

“In case they decide to open the door let’s see what Real Madrid will do. But Liverpool still hope to try and reach an agreement with Konate in the next months.”

Romano added: “They were close around October, November, then the story changed with Konate and his agents.

“It has always been a strange negotiation with ups and downs. Now Liverpool are still hoping to convince Konate to stay, but Real Madrid are following the situation closely.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Two midfielders to stay, Rodrygo verdict

Alonso has made it clear to his Madrid bosses that he wants two midfielders to stay, and one of them can also play as a left-back.

Manchester United and Brazil international midfielder Casemiro has shared his honest verdict on Madrid forward Rodrygo, who is on the radar of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the truth has emerged on rumours linking Tottenham Hotspur with a move for Madrid and Brazil international forward Rodrygo.

POLL: Who will win LaLiga in 2025/26?