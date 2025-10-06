Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona

Real Madrid have taken a shine to one of LaLiga’s best young emerging strikers and believe that he wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to a source in Spain, but the Catalan press has claimed that it is Barcelona where the gem wants to move to in 2026 after waiting for Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick to bid for him in the summer of 2025.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have very strong attacking line-ups, with the two Spanish giants aiming to win LaLiga as well as the Champions League this season. Just two points separate Xabi Alonso’s leaders and defending Spanish champions Barcelona at the top of the league table at the moment after eight rounds of matches.

However, like all other major European clubs, Madrid and Barcelona continue to keep tabs on top young talents for the future, and Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong has now reportedly emerged on their radar.

The striker scored one goal and gave two assists in three LaLiga matches for Villarreal this season before joining Levante in a €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m) deal in the summer of 2025 after Rangers decided to abandon their pursuit of Etta Eyong.

The 21-year-old Cameroonian star has continued to star in the Spanish top flight, scoring four goals and registering one assist in five LaLiga games.

On October 5, Sport, a Catalan publication, revealed Barcelona’s interest in Etta Eyong.

Describing the 21-year-old as ‘a born finisher with an unusual sense of goal’, the Barcelona-centric news outlet claimed that Etta Eyong’s camp had held talks with Barcelona in the summer of 2025.

The youngster waited until the last moment for Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Hansi Flick to bid for him before signing for Levante, where he has a release clause of €30million (£26m, $35m).

According to Sport, the Blaugrana are still keeping tabs on Etta Eyong as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski, with the defending Spanish champions of the belief that the striker ‘would prioritise signing for Barcelona again in the summer if the opportunity arose’.

Defensa Central has now reported that Real Madrid are also monitoring Etta Eyong.

The Real Madrid-centric website has gone against Sport’s stance on the striker willing to join Barcelona by claiming that he wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

According to the report, Madrid are ‘keeping an eye on his progress’ and are ‘aware of his release clause’, with Los Blancos of the impression that Etta Eyong ‘would be delighted to sign for Real Madrid’

Barcelona more likely than Real Madrid to sign Karl Etta Eyong

Defensa Central has noted that while Madrid ‘value’ Etta Eyong’s ‘potential’, they are unlikely to make a bid for him anytime soon.

Kylian Mbappe is the number one striker at Madrid, who also have youngsters Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick to call upon.

Garcia is only 21, and after starring for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, the Spaniard earned a new deal with the Spanish and European giants.

As for Endrick, the 19-year-old is already a full Brazil international, with Madrid striking a deal with Palmeiras back in December 2022 for him to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024.

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso raved about Endrick last week and assured the teenager that his time will come, even if he is not getting playing time at the moment.

Barcelona appear to be a more likely destination than Madrid for Etta Eyong.

Last season’s LaLiga winners are on the hunt for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, and for €30million (£26m, $35m), Barcelona could find the perfect young striker to take his place in Hansi Flick’s team.

However, Barcelona should note that there is interest from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, too, in Etta Eyong.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke said on the Inside Track podcast: “It would be hard to do a deal in January. Four goals and three assists in seven La Liga appearances, that’s what’s brought him onto the radar of the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and now Barcelona as well.

“Villarreal have an option in there to buy him back as well. That complicates things as well. I don’t think Levante will be looking to lose him mid-way through the season, because they probably will need Eyong’s goals if they are to avoid relegation from La Liga.”

