Real Madrid beating Barcelona to the signing of Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel has not gone down well in the Catalan media.

Gabriel is leaving Man Utd and is on his way to Madrid to make a name for himself at (arguably?) the biggest club in the world.

The teenage sensation informed Man Utd back in September that he wanted to have his registration cancelled with immediate effect.

Man Utd refused to do so and held further talks to convince the 16-year-old to stay at Old Trafford.

However, Gabriel rejected Man Utd’s advances and has already posted a farewell video.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on November 5 that Real Madrid were confident of signing Gabriel.

We reported at the time that Barcelona, too, were keen on snapping up the 16-year-old.

However, it is Los Blancos who have managed to get a deal done for Gabriel.

Gabriel is expected to complete his move to Real Madrid in January 2027.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are bitter rivals, and Gabriel’s decision to move to the Bernabeu has been questioned by the Catalan media.

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Barcelona media’s verdict on Real Madrid signing JJ Gabriel

Sport, a Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication, has noted that despite all the hype around Gabriel, the 16-year-old does not have a single first-team appearance for Man Utd, adding that Lamine Yamal was already playing for the Barca first team at that age.

The report stated: ‘We also know that the English striker, who holds a Cypriot passport through his mother, was given the nickname JJ (Joseph Junior) by his father for purely marketing purposes, and that he posted a farewell video from the Red Devils as if he’d had the careers of Ryan Giggs or Wayne Rooney.

‘Beyond all this noise, he has barely been seen playing, as he didn’t even make his debut with Man United’s first team, and it’s a mystery how his demands, also sporting ones, will fit into a Real Madrid with already many roosters in the henhouse.

‘What we do know is that at 16, a certain Lamine Yamal had already made his debut at the Camp Nou with Barca and was beginning to break every precocity record imaginable.

‘His performances were better on the pitch than off it.’

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