Real Madrid are ready to beat Barcelona to the signing of Nico Schlotterbeck, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed how much Los Blancos are willing to pay to pip the Blaugrana to his signature, but something does not add up.

Schlotterbeck has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga and is a regular for Germany national team, with his club, Borussia Dortmund, backing him to ‘maybe even win a Ballon d’Or one day’ on their official website on June 28, 2024.

According to E-Noticies, both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on Schlotterbeck, as the two Spanish giants hunt for a new centre-back in 2026.

For Real Madrid, signing a new centre-back next year is hugely important, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at the end of the season.

E-Noticies has reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘already contacted Nico Schlotterbeck’s entourage and Borussia Dortmund’ and is ‘willing to pay’ €55million (£48m, $64m) for the 25-year-old.

That is an ‘unaffordable figure’ for Barcelona, as Madrid ‘celebrate another masterstroke by Florentino Perez’, with the report noting how Los Blancos snapped up Arda Guler from Fenerbahce back in the summer of 2023.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta thought that he had secured the services of Guler, only for the Turkey international star to end up at Madrid, and, according to E-Noticies, another ‘historic theft’ is about to happen.

According to The Athletic in January 2024, Barcelona sporting director Deco had gone to Turkey for talks, with the Catalan club considering themselves as ‘favourites’ for Guler’s signature.

The report noted that Guler ‘was unconvinced by Barca’s project because of their institutional and economic instability, particularly their past and expected problems when it came to registering players’.

READ NEXT 🌐 The most ridiculous €65m Real Madrid transfer rumour you will read this season

Could Real Madrid pay €55m for Keven Schlotterbeck?

E-Noticies is a Catalan news outlet, so it would be logical to expect their reporters to have close connections with Barcelona.

However, the claim that Madrid are ready to pay a huge fee for Schlotterbeck has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

On October 7, German news outlet Bild reported Madrid’s interest in Schlotterbeck, with Bayern Munich taking a shine to the centre-back as well.

Sport, a respectable and well-established Catalan publication with strong ties to Barcelona, noted on October 4 that last season’s LaLiga winners are interested in Schlotterbeck, with manager Hansi Flick searching for a new left-footed centre-back.

While Madrid and Barcelona’s interest in Schlotterbeck has been well-established, it is hard to envisage Los Blancos willing to pay €55m (£48m, $64m) for him next summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid have Ibrahima Konate, Marc Guehi and Dayot Upamecano on their radar.

Konate, Guehi and Upamecano are out of contract at Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich, respectively, at the end of the season.

All three are top players, which begs the question of why Madrid would be willing to ignore them and be ready to pay a huge sum for Schlotterbeck, who is of a similar age.

It just doesn’t make sense.

Latest Real Madrid news: Liverpool blow, Eduardo Camavinga bid

Not only are Barcelona getting frustrated by Real Madrid’s transfer plans behind the scenes, but Liverpool, too, are worried.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that alarm bells are ringing at Liverpool after they learnt of Real Madrid’s interest in their top target.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be willing to sell Leandro Trossard and raid Real Madrid for a top winger, but he has already said that he does not plan to leave Los Blancos.

And finally, Real Madrid have responded to Chelsea’s bid for Eduardo Camavingo, with Liverpool also mulling over a potential offer for the France international midfielder.

POLL: Who will win LaLiga in 2025/26?