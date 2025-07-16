Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to sign Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the summer transfer window, according to a scarcely-believable report in Spain, as TEAMtalk analyses why such a fanciful double deal is simply impossible.

Madrid and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs in the world and have been active in the summer transfer window. While Barcelona are aiming to win LaLiga again next season, Madrid’s main objective in the 2025/26 campaign will be to reclaim the Spanish league title as well as clinch the Champions League.

New Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has added Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras to his squad, while Franco Mastantuono will link up with Los Blancos in August when he turns 18.

Barcelona have also made a major addition to the squad that won LaLiga last season, with manager Hansi Flick and president Laporta bringing goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

A new report in the Spanish media has sensationally revealed that Laporta wants to sign Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

According to E-Noticies, Laporta personally ‘wants to go all out for two high-voltage signings’ in Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

The Barcelona president wants a versatile winger who can compete with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha and allow them ‘a rest when necessary’ and is ‘is going all out for Real Madrid’.

While Barcelona have been in talks over Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Bryan Zaragoza of Bayern Munich, Laporta is now trying to sound out the potential signings of the two Brazilian stars from Madrid.

There has been speculation that talks between Madrid and Vinicius Junior over a new contract have stopped for now.

Rodrygo is not happy at Madrid because of restricted playing time, first under Carlo Ancelotti last season and then under Alonso at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with the Brazil international also keen on playing as a left-winger.

According to the report in E-Noticies that has been written by journalist Miquel Blazquez with almost 225,000 followers on X, Barcelona are aware that signing Vinicius Junior is hard but have still ‘asked about the situation of the Brazilian star’.

Laporta is said to be ‘working to get Rodrygo to sign for Barca’, too.

Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo from Real Madrid to Barcelona is impossible

Madrid and Barcelona are arguably the two biggest rivals in club football, but there have been occasions when players have switched sides.

Luis Figo famously left Barcelona for Madrid in 2000, while Javier Saviola joined Los Blancos as a free agent in 2007 after his contract at the Blaugrana ran out.

However, it is extremely hard to envisage Vinicius Junior and/or Rodrygo leaving Madrid for Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is never going to sanction a deal for one of his best players, let alone two, to join Barcelona and make Hansi Flick’s side better, especially as Barcelona beat them to LaLiga title and won against them in the Copa del Rey final last season.

Perez is a Madrid fan, and he will be fully aware of the repercussions he will face from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful should he allow such deals to happen.

Moreover, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo themselves may not be keen on leaving Madrid for Barcelona and becoming a villain at the club where they have won multiple LaLiga titles and Champions League honours.

Another reason why a transfer is extremely unlikely is Barcelona’s financial issues.

Barcelona could not even pay Nico Williams’s release clause at Athletic Bilbao in full, which eventually led to the winger signing a new deal with the Basque giants.

