Real Madrid, Barcelona set for devastating blow as Man Utd target poised for transfer U-turn

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with Manchester United, look set for a major transfer blow in 2025 as a top defensive target is poised to make a U-turn over his future.

The heavyweight trio have all been monitoring Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies’ situation with the Bundesliga giants, with the Canada international currently due to be out of contract in the summer of 2025.

Davies is widely considered as one of the best left-backs playing in the big five European leagues so it’s been no great surprise to see the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man Utd all making a play for his signature.

However, the latest reports coming out of Bavaria suggest that the 24-year-old has reversed his decision to look for another club and is close to extending his Bayern stay.

Indeed, German outlet Sport1 states that Davies has ‘reduced his salary demands and is getting closer to extending his contract with Bayern Munich beyond 2025’.

The report adds that Davies ‘regrets’ signalling his intention to leave the German club and is now in full cooperation to stay.

Davies has scored 11 goals and added 34 assists in 213 games for Bayern since joining them from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019.

He has won five Bundesliga titles, a Champions League and two German Cups during his time at the club and now looks set to extend that stay beyond 2025.

Davies’ decision a hammer blow to suitors

As the main suitors for his signature, Real Madrid have been in discussions with the player for some time and are prepared to match the signing bonus of around €15million, along with a salary of approximately €10million net per season that Davies is looking for.

Ferland Mendy’s stark drop-off in form this season has made the Canadian’s arrival a priority for Real, but they now look set for major disappointment.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been well-versed in signing free agents in recent times due to their financial constraints and have been looking at Davies due to his links with current Camp Nou coach Hansi Flick.

The pair worked together in Munich, with Flick seeing first-hand on a regular basis the qualities the full-back possesses.

As for United, their issues at left-back have been well documented, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia suffering continuous injury issues over the last 18 months.

Ruben Amorim’s arrival has also seen a switch to a back three and the use of attacking wing-backs, which would suit the pacy Davies down to a tee. However, his decision to likely remain in Munich will now put all talk of a move to bed.

