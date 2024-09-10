Real Madrid battling German giants for ‘best young English player since Bellingham’ after Man Utd rejection

Real Madrid are in the mix with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig for the signature of a highly-rated Sunderland sensation who has already rejected overtures from Manchester United and Newcastle, according to a report.

Jude Bellingham has been an instant hit at Real Madrid, with the England ace helping Los Blancos lift a LaLiga and Champions League double in his first season at the club.

According to HITC, Carlo Ancelotti’s side hope to strike gold a second time, though without having to pay a mammoth nine-figure sum.

They state Real Madrid are among three clubs – the others being Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig – who are monitoring Sunderland’s teenage sensation Chris Rigg.

The 17-year-old central midfielder is already a regular starter for the Black Cats who have won four from four to start the new Championship season in style.

The report states Rigg had been courted by Man Utd and Newcastle prior to signing his first professional contract with Sunderland upon turning 17 in the summer.

The youngster penned a three-year deal and elected to remain with his boyhood club, though interest from the continent is now ‘intensifying.’

HITC then stated they have ‘been told by scouts working with two of Europe’s top clubs that they regard Rigg as ‘the best young English player since Jude Bellingham’.’

Dortmund are ‘looking at’ Rigg who could follow in the footsteps of Bellingham. The England ace joined Dortmund aged 17 on the back of a stand-out season in the Championship with Birmingham City.

Leipzig too are hovering and like Dortmund, they boast an excellent reputation as a club where rising young talent can thrive.

But perhaps the most difficult offer to ignore could come from Real Madrid who ‘have also been watching Rigg for over 12 months and are monitoring his progress.’

Record-breaker Rigg could mirror Bellingham

Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest ever goalscorer in senior competition back in August of 2023.

Aged just 16 years and 51 days, Rigg netted in an EFL Cup clash with Crewe Alexandra.

The midfielder also went on to become Sunderland’s youngest ever league scorer less than one month later when bagging in a 5-0 victory over Southampton.

Real Madrid moving for Rigg while still at Sunderland would effectively represent a case of cutting out the middle man.

The Spanish giant have shown a willingness to sign highly-regarded teen starlets in recent years despite the players’ relative lack of top-level experience.

Indeed, Endrick was plucked directly from Brazilian side Palmeiras, while Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler was bought from Fenerbahce after making just 32 Super Lig appearances.

Both players were signed for significantly less than the €133.9m including add-ons (£112.9m / $147.9m) it cost to sign Bellingham following his spectacular three-year stint in Germany.

Real Madrid plotting world domination

Ancelotti’s side are arguably the strongest in world football at present, though may yet become even more formidable in the coming years.

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has been identified as the ideal centre-back target and the first steps towards to a transfer in 2025 have been taken.

Elsewhere, Man City midfielder Rodri – who is second only to Vinicius Jr in the odds to win the Ballon d’Or – has been earmarked as the club’s No 1 transfer target moving forwards.

Toni Kroos has retired and Luka Modric is aged 39. If the Croatian hangs up his boots when his current deal expires next summer, Rodri is one of very few players in world football capable of adequately replacing that pair.

Furthermore, Real Madrid are also casting their eye over potential free agent swoops for left-back Alphonso Davies and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. As it stands, both players are out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

How Chris Rigg compares to Jude Bellingham

As HITC stated, Rigg is drawing early comparisons to Bellingham who aged just 21, is already a bona fide superstar in the game.

Bellingham dazzled during his solo season with Birmingham at senior level before earning a move to Borussia Dortmund.

When looking at the statistics in Bellingham’s 2019/20 season compared with Rigg’s 2023/24 season – both of which came in the same division – the Sunderland starlet does match up favourably.

