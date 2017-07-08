Real Madrid beat Barcelona and Liverpool to Betis star

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a £15.9million deal to sign Real Betis star Dani Ceballos.

The European champions are reported to have struck a deal for the midfielder ahead of their La Liga rivals Barcelona, who also wanted the player.

The figure is more than the £13.3m exit clause in the player’s contract, with Real offering to pay more as a good will gesture to Betis.

The 20-year-old former Sevilla academy star caught the eye last season after an impressive campaign for Betis in La Liga and the Europa League.

Ceballos had been linked with a whole host of clubs, with Liverpool as well as Barcelona also reported to be interested, but it seems the player is poised to join the European champions if reports in Marca are proved accurate.