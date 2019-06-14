Real Madrid beat El Clasico rivals to signing of ‘Japanese Messi’

Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona to the signing of 18 year old Japanese starlet Takefusa Kubo, dubbed the ‘Japanese Messi’.

Kubo had previously spent time at Barcelona in their famous La Masia academy between 2011 and 2015 but had to return home after the club were found out to have broken regulations over the signing of under 18 players.

However, after he turned 18 on June 4th, he was cleared to return back to Europe.

His performances at the academy earned him the title ‘Japanese Messi’ and the club were hopeful he would return to the Camp Nou. However, their arch rivals have beaten them to the singing of the 18 year old.

The attacking midfielder already has 7 goals in 36 first team appearances.

Real Madrid said in a statement on their official website : “Takefusa Kubo will reinforce Castilla next season.

“[He is] an attacking midfielder with excellent technique, very skilled, with vision of the game, great dribbling and eye for goal.

“Despite having only just turned 18, Kubo is already an international with the Japanese national team (he debuted on June 9 of this year against El Salvador).

“The Asian player joins the Blancos from FC Tokyo in the Japanese First Division, where so far in 2019 has played 13 league games (4 goals) and 3 in the League Cup (scored 1 goal).”

He will officially join the club on July 1st.