Real Madrid have announced the acquisition of a frequent Man Utd target who is one of world football’s most highly-rated teenagers.

Man Utd have given their fans plenty to cheer about in the current window. Their year-long pursuit of Jadon Sancho finally paid off to the tune of £73m. That was followed up by the arrival of Raphael Varane. But the biggest news was yet to come.

Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo was signed from Juventus in what is a truly historic transfer window at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ strongest starting eleven now boasts very few weak points. Though recurring questions over their central midfield options remain.

Roy Keane insisted their lack of quality in that position – as well as between the sticks – will prevent from overcoming Man City and Chelsea this season.

One player who could’ve been the long-term solution to that issue was Eduardo Camavinga.

The Rennes sensation, 18, is already a fully-fledged France international despite his tender age. Man Utd were touted along with PSG and Real Madrid as the likeliest suitors to nab the central midfielder.

However, Los Blancos announced on Tuesday that the race was now over. Camavinga has signed a six-year contract at the Bernabeu. Trusted source Fabrizio Romano claimed the deal is worth ‘€31m guaranteed plus add-ons [€40m total].’

A Real statement said: “Real Madrid and Stade Rennais have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga. He joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027.”

Camavinga was in the final year of his contract in Brittany. He leaves Rennes following three seasons in the first team, after establishing himself as one of French football’s finest talents.

Major Man Utd exit halted by all parties

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise arrival at Manchester United will not force Edinson Cavani out of Old Trafford.

There were reports that the experienced striker could head to Barcelona on deadline day, but that has been dismissed. Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Cavani will not be leaving – at least not in this window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Barcelona are in the market for a new striker. And per RAC1 reporter Gerard Romero, Barca were in ‘very advanced negotiations’ with Cavani ahead of a late deal to sign him.

However, any late hopes of a deal now appear over with the Uruguayan veteran on course to remain in Manchester.

