Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Benjamin Sesko despite RB Leipzig being in talks with Arsenal, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed Los Blancos’ stance on signing Mikel Arteta’s top striker target.

Madrid have two of the best forwards in the world in Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, while Rodrygo is also an excellent source of goals and 18-year-old Endrick is one of the most promising young strikers. As for Arsenal, the Gunners are looking for a number nine in the summer transfer window, with Gabriel Jesus not very prolific and Kai Havertz not a natural striker.

Arsenal have a number of strikers on their radar, including Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, but the north London outfit have settled on Benjamin Sesko.

According to TBR, Arsenal have ‘opened talks’ with RB Leipzig for Sesko and hope to get a deal done for £60million in the summer transfer window.

However, a report in the Spanish media has claimed that the 22-year-old Slovenia international striker has been offered to Madrid.

According to Defensa Central, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is now Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, has personally offered Sesko to Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have already rejected the chance to sign the youngster, according to the report, which has added that Arsenal ‘currently appear to be the most interested’ club.

Sesko scored 21 goals and gave six assists in 45 appearances for Leipzig last season.

The youngster is under contract at Leipzig until the summer of 2029.

Real Madrid’s response to Sesko offer – report

Sesko is just the latest striker to be linked with a move to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is said to be keen on Victor Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund is also supposedly on Madrid’s radar for a loan deal, while former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is an option for Los Blancos, too.

Defensa Central has noted that Madrid are looking for a Joselu-type striker who can make an impact on matches as a substitute.

Alonso wants another striker to support Mbappe and Endrick, and Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Sesko.

The report has claimed Madrid president Florentino Perez responded to the offer by saying: ‘He’s not the profile we’re looking for’.

While Madrid want a number nine, they are not willing to pay the £60million fee that Sesko would cost.

Latest Real Madrid news: Rodrygo wage demands, Zubimendi boost

Madrid forward Rodrygo has told Arsenal how much salary he wants to make a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

An Italian report has revealed that Alonso has told his Madrid bosses to sign one of the most lethal strikers in the world in a £63million deal.

Meanwhile, Madrid have received huge encouragement in their pursuit of Real Sociedad and Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

