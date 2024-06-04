Kylian Mbappe is not the first player to have joined Real Madrid without a transfer fee

In a move anticipated for several months, Real Madrid have at last confirmed an agreement to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer when the French superstar leaves Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

It is rare in the mega-spending world of modern football that the biggest transfer of the year comes without an astronomical fee exchanged between clubs. Madrid, of course, have history in signing the best available talent and usually pay a hefty, often world-record-setting premium for the privilege.

But while Mbappe might be the first Galactico to arrive at the Bernabeu on a free, the 15-time champions of Europe have made several shrewd Bosman signings over the years.

Steve McManaman

As his Liverpool contract entered its final six months in January 1999, Steve McManaman penned a pre-agreement that would see him join Real Madrid the following summer.

The curly-haired England winger had been one of the most thrilling attackers in the Premier League’s early years, scoring 66 goals in 364 games for the Reds. A dynamic and skilled dribbler who could play on either flank and whose delivery from wide was feasted on by the likes of Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen, at his peak McManaman was one of the most feared players in the English top flight.

Upon his agreement to join Madrid, media reports focused on the £60,000-a-week wages McManaman would collect in Spain – a sum unmatched in English football at the time – and accused the departing Liverpool star of greed.

But there were solid sporting reasons behind McManaman’s decision to test himself overseas, too. In a decade with Liverpool, his modest medals haul included one triumph in the FA Cup and another in the League Cup.

He had to accept a diminished role at the Bernabeu compared to his status as one of Anfield’s true stars, but in four years with Madrid he won two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, a spell highlighted by his stunning volleyed goal in a 3-0 victory over Valencia in the 2000 final in Paris.

READ MORE: Real Madrid’s best non-Galactico signings since 2000: Surprise names head the list

David Alaba

Signed from Austria Wien as a teenager, David Alaba developed into one of the best and most versatile defenders in the world in 13 years with Bayern Munich.

Such was Alaba’s technical skill that he has played regularly in central midfield for the Austrian national team and was often deployed as an attacking midfielder during possession phases while Pep Guardiola was in charge at the Allianz Arena.

When his Bayern contract expired in 2021, Alaba sought a new challenge and reportedly a new role, wishing to feature more often at centre-back, rather than his customary left-back spot.

Madrid pounced and snapped up one of the most decorated defenders in the game; a player with 10 Bundesliga titles, six German Cups, two Champions Leagues and two World Club Cups to his name.

A goal from a free kick in a 2-1 win over Barcelona quickly endeared Alaba to his new supporters and he has won two league titles and two Champions Leagues in just three seasons with the club to date.

Injuries have prevented the 31-year-old from making as big an impact in Spain as predicted, though, with an ACL tear sidelining him since December and forcing his absence for Madrid’s march through the knockout rounds of the 2023-24 Champions League.

Antonio Rudiger

After five seasons with Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger arrived at the Bernabeu in the summer of 2022 as a free agent with experience of European success, having won the Champions League and the Europa League with the Blues.

He has added to that résumé this season with another Champions League triumph while also earning the first league winner’s medal of his career.

Rudiger has been a crucial part of the defensive foundation upon which Madrid have succeeded since his arrival in Spain. The German centre-back has already played over 100 games for the club and has produced a consistency of performance that has seen him earn a place in both the La Liga and Champions League teams of the season for 2023-24.

Kylian Mbappe

Not every Bosman signing Madrid have made over the years has worked out well for the Spanish giants. Christoph Metzelder, Jerzy Dudek and Hamit Altintop all joined Los Blancos as free agents in the 2000s, for example, and the trio combined for just 30 La Liga appearances. Even when there is no outlay in terms of transfer fee, a return on investment is anything but guaranteed.

And while Madrid owe no fee to PSG for Mbappe, the player is not coming cheaply. He will reportedly earn £12.8 million a year at the Bernabeu, plus a signing bonus of £128 million to be paid over five years.

Still, the acquisition of arguably the best player in the world as a free agent will, before the Frenchman has even kicked a ball in the club’s immaculate all-white kit, go down as one of the shrewdest transfers in football history.

Mbappe arrives at Madrid with a CV boasting 287 goals at club level, another 46 for France, seven league titles, six domestic cups and a World Cup. At 25, he is at the peak of his powers and still has several years of prime performance ahead of him.

Incorporating the former Monaco forward into a coherent playing system will not necessarily be easy for manager Carlo Ancelotti due to stylistic similarities with established Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. But signing Mbappe just days after clinching a La Liga and Champions League double is a serious statement of intent from the world’s biggest club.

HAVE YOU SEEN – Ridiculous Real Madrid XI for 2024/25 after Ancelotti bags stunning triple transfer