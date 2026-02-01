Real Madrid are planning a bid for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, according to a speculative report in the Spanish media, as TEAMtalk analyses why such a move is not going to happen before the winter transfer window closes on Monday.

Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and signed a new contract with Tottenham in August 2025. Sources have told us that Romero is now Tottenham’s highest-paid player, earning £200,000-a-week, including bonuses.

The Argentina international is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2029, but that has not stopped Madrid from being linked with Romero.

The Spanish press reported in early January that then Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wanted to sign Romero from Tottenham.

Then came a report claiming that Madrid were willing to make a bid offer for Romero and were confident of getting a deal done.

Defensa Central has continued with that theme, with the Real Madrid-centric news outlet reporting that Los Blancos are ‘considering’ a bid for Romero.

Romero is said to be valued at €70million (£60.6m, $83m) by Tottenham, and Madrid president Floentino Perez believes that he would be good value for money.

Dean Huijsen’s performances for Madrid this season, following his move from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025, have been largely underwhelming.

Huijsen is still only 20, so Madrid want to sign a more experienced and mature centre-back, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

In years gone back, Madrid have considered Romero ‘a virtually impossible signing’, according to the report, which has added: ‘However, something has changed after Daniel Levy’s departure from Tottenham and, above all, with Real Madrid’s need to sign a top-level centre-back after the disappointment of Dean Huijsen’s signing, and taking into account the injuries that have constantly plagued the Madrid defence.’

Romero helped Tottenham clinch the Europa League last season, and has also won the World Cup (2022) and the Copa America (2021 and 2024) with Argentina.

Cristian Romero from Tottenham to Real Madrid UNLIKELY

While Defensa Central is a very popular Spanish-language Real Madrid-centric news outlet and has a very strong following on social media, its reporting on transfer news is often speculative.

No reliable sources are reporting that Madrid plan to sign Romero, so we need to treat this for what it is – a mere rumour.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid actually want to sign Micky van de Ven from Tottenham.

Van de Ven is only 24 years of age, and the Netherlands international is the kind of profile that Madrid want.

Our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, said on December 10: “Van de Ven has been mentioned in the same way that Madrid have looked at Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi, but it is different because those three players are becoming free agents, and that is a market Madrid are very keen to exploit when they can.

“Van de Ven would be a much different situation as he has more than three years remaining on his current deal and the club are hoping to tie him up to a new one, on better terms over an extended period.

“Obviously, Madrid have the power to turn any player’s head, but they would have to pay big money for him as Spurs really do not want to lose him.

“They consider his experience and leadership to be absolutely vital, on top of the fact he’s a great defender and can also be a threat in terms of scoring goals.”

Tottenham are not going to sell Romero before Monday’s deadline, and Madrid are unlikely to invest €70million (£60.6m, $83m) in a 27-year-old centre-back in the middle of the season.

