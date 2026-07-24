Real Madrid have made an official bid for a £102.5million-rated winger who is on Liverpool’s radar, changing the chances of a Reds move yet again.

Real were busy early in the summer, confirming the free transfer signings of Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva, before landing Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella – the latter the more expensive, at nearly £50million.

But Los Blancos now seem to have gone bigger, with a bid for Yan Diomande. They were one of a few clubs said to be willing to pay RB Leipzig’s €120million (£102.5m) asking price for the Ivorian of late.

Now, insider Fabrizio Romano states Real have submitted an initial bid for Diomande.

He states the value was, in total, €100million (£85.4m), but the German club have rejected it, as they’re known to be looking for a higher price.

Club-to-club talks are still ongoing though, as they have been this week, per reports in Germany, with Real looking to find a solution.

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PSG fiasco opened Liverpool door

Diomande has been targeted by the likes of Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal this summer, too.

Liverpool wanted him as their replacement for Mohamed Salah, but Diomande decided if he was going to leave Leipzig, it would be for Champions League holders PSG.

But that potential move has developed into a fiasco, per reports in Germany, as the clubs have been unable to come to an agreement on a price.

That has led Leipzig to consider aborting the sale to the French giants entirely.

With PSG potentially off the table, Liverpool could once again bounce back into contention.

But with Real now strongly in the mix for Diomande, their chances of completing a deal look to have changed yet again.

While Real’s bid was rejected, they’re the only club to have sent a proposal so far, and that they are in negotiations with Leipzig, as well as with the winger’s camp, they’re surely the likeliest side to land him right this second.

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