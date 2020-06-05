Real Madrid ready to launch raid on Tottenham for €150m-rated star

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a raid on Tottenham Hotspur for key attacker Son Heung-min.

The 27-year-old forward has scored 83 times in 220 appearances for Spurs since joining the Premier League club from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2015 for just £22million.

And that consistent form is said to have urged Real into weighing-up a move for the South Korea captain, according to Spanish publication Don Balon.

Blancos president Florentino Perez is reportedly a keen admirer of the striker, who has enjoyed another strong season at Spurs, despite fracturing his arm back in February and also undertaking military service in his homeland during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, Tottenham are unlikely to listen to any offers below €150million (£135m) for one of their prized assets, who is tied to the club until 2023.

That sort of figure is sure to put a spanner in the works for Real, although they may view the fact Spurs have been forced to secure a £175m Bank of England loan to help them survive the coronavirus crisis as a sign of financial weakness, and may test the waters with a lower offer.

Meanwhile, Nice are reportedly close to completing the signing of Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas, who is a major target for Tottenham this summer.

The left-back has been a consistent performer for Olympiacos this season and impressed in games against Spurs in the Champions League earlier in the current campaign.

The Greece international, who is known for his attacking ability, has notched seven assists this season in all competitions and also showed up well in Europa League outings against Arsenal and Wolves.

Tottenham are reportedly competing with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester, and Liverpool for the 24-year-old’s signature, according to SDNA.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio now reports that Nice are set to win the race for Tsimikas after agreeing a £7.2million fee plus bonuses with Olympiacos for the player. Read more…