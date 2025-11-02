Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of one of the top attacking talents in Spanish football in a bid to beat out deadly rivals Barcelona to his signature, although they are appear destined for disappointment.

According to a fresh report from Spain, Real have in-form Levante frontman Etta Eyong firmly on their radar, with the 22-year-old having been one of the standout performers in LaLiga this season.

Indeed, his explosive start, which includes six goals and three assists in just 10 games, has not gone unnoticed.

Interest from England includes big-hitters Manchester United and Manchester City, but it’s much more likely that Eyong remains in Spain for now – if indeed he does move clubs.

Spanish outlet Sport has delivered the latest on the player’s future, stating that Real’s director of football, Santiago Solari, has been particularly impressed by Eyong’s rise and has personally recommended that the club explore a move.

Solari actually tried to bring the talented forward into Madrid’s youth set-up years ago, but could not reach an agreement at the time.

But with Eyong’s stock now on the rise, Solari believes the forward could serve as an important rotational option for Los Blancos going forward.

What’s more, Real feel that they have the leverage of a long-standing relationship between both parties, although no concrete talks have taken place.

Eyong still favours Barcelona switch

At the moment, Eyong’s representatives are reportedly waiting until January before making any major decisions, with the player himself considering his options.

However, in a blow to Real, the Levante man has previously expressed his desire to join Barcelona, having done so as recently as last summer.

Although a move did not progress then, Eyong is said to be willing to wait until 2026 for the Catalan club to come calling again.

The future of the Levante man will certainly be one to watch, especially when it’s expected that Real will not give up on their hunt for the player – even if his preference is for Barca.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso’s men increased their lead at the top of LaLiga to seven points on Saturday evening as they crushed Valencia 4-0, with Barcelona facing Elche later on Sunday.

