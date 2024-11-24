Borussia Dortmund are reportedly among the clubs who are eager to sign Real Madrid starlet Endrick, though insider Ekrem Konur has deemed the January move ‘impossible’.

Much of the recent period of Endrick’s career points to him being a future superstar. He put in some stunning displays for Palmeiras in Brazil, leading to a move of approximately £50million initially, to Real.

He also made his Brazil national team debut as a 17-year-old, and scored his first goal in a 1-0 victory over England at that age – the first of three consecutive games he scored in for his country.

But of late, his progression has slowed, with Endrick playing just 55 La Liga minutes this term.

As a result, he has been the subject of some interest in a loan, with Borussia Dortmund the latest big club to register an interest.

That is per insider Konur, who states that Juventus, Roma, West Ham and Crystal Palace are also interested.

However, he states that as Endrick is the ‘only striker who can support’ Kylian Mbappe, is is seen by Real as ‘impossible’ for him to move in January.

Real transfer could change things

However, that could change if Real land their striker target Alexandre Lacazette in January.

It’s reported that the La Liga champions want the Lyon man for a very small fee of just €5million (£4.1m/$5.2m) in January, and if that move goes through, Real could potentially be willing to let Endrick leave on loan to gain some valuable playing time.

Beyond the sides Konur states are keen, Endrick has also been linked with Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Though it seems much more likely that the Brazilian maestro would head to the likes of Dortmund, Roma or Juventus than the English south coast side.

Dortmund round-up: Big exit possible

Multiple Premier League sides have been linked with moves for Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

It has been suggested that Liverpool see him as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah.

In terms of inbounds, Dortmund have been linked with the snare of Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell.

And an explosive report has suggested that Erik ten Hag is being viewed by Dortmund as their potential next manager following his exit from Manchester United.

Real Madrid’s favoured line-up next season

It will be tough for Endrick to break past the likes of Vinicius Junior, Mbappe and Rodrygo in the Real squad at any time soon.

Though he could hit the heights at any time, those players are some of the best attackers in the world.

With Real’s preferred signings in the full-back positions, the below is how TEAMtalk feels Real could line up next season.