Real Madrid are ready to offer Jose Mourinho a quick return to management following his sacking by Manchester United, a report claims.

Mourinho was removed as United manager after two-and-a-half years in charge on Tuesday, with the club struggling in the Premier League.

A 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday was his last match in charge with the result leaving the Red Devils 11 points off the top four and 19 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders.

However, he could be back in management sooner than expected as his reputation around Europe still remains high as one of the most successful managers of all time.

Spanish newspaper El Pais claims that La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to offer him job as manager in an attempt to rebuild their squad.

Real president Florentino Perez is known to be a huge admirer of Mourinho and has already tried to tempt him back twice this season.

Julen Lopetegui got Real off to a nightmare start this season, before he was sacked and replaced by former player Santiago Solari.

However, Real are still fourth in La Liga and were recently humiliated at home in the Champions League when they lost 3-0 to CSKA Moscow.

And Perez reportedly doesn’t see Solari as the long-term solution to Real’s problems and wants to see a complete overhaul of the current squad.

READ MORE

Gary Neville on why United job should go to Pochettino

What Zinedine Zidane’s agent said about Manchester United

United fans react to departure of Jose Mourinho

The report continues by saying that Perez already offered Mourinho £18million after tax to take over earlier in the campaign as well as complete control of buying and selling players.

And Mourinho reportedly remains the man he wants to demolish the current team and start afresh with new players.

Solari meanwhile was asked about the rumours, and responded: “How would I be worried about rumours or speculation about Real Madrid?

“It happens every day, it is just part of our reality. I feel the same as when I arrived here to work as a coach, and further back as a player. That is to give everything in my job every day, that is my way of viewing football.”