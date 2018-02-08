Real Madrid boss Zidane rejected chance to sign Alexis Sanchez

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane rejected the chance to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal last month, a report claims.

The Chile star ended up sealing a late move to Manchester United in a swap deal that sent Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, Sanchez was offered to Real Madrid before United swooped to secure the former Barcelona man.

Their report claims that Real’s President Florentino Perez would have welcomed Sanchez to the Bernabeu as his is not cup tied for the Champions League.

However, he left the final say to manager Zidane and was reportedly shocked when the Frenchman rejected the chance to sign him.

Los Blancos sit 19 points behind Barcelona in the LaLiga table in fourth place, but Zidane apparently did not want to upset his star attackers midway through the season.