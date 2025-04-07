Real Madrid have reportedly joined a number of clubs, including Manchester City, in the battle to sign a much sought-after AC Milan midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish giants have struggled to fill the huge void left by Toni Kroos’ retirement, especially when it comes to protecting an injury-hit defence that has struggled to keep clean sheets in recent weeks.

Indeed, Real have conceded nine goals in their last three games in all competitions ahead of a trip to Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening.

Top Gunners target Martin Zubimendi remains on their radar, although it looks increasingly likely the Real Sociedad star will end up in north London.

That leaves other potential options on the table and, according to Tuttosport (via Milan.News), Real now have their radar on Milan star Tijjani Reijnders, who has been in sublime form for the Serie A giants in a season of struggle at the San Siro.

Having joined the Rossoneri in 2023 from AZ Alkmaar, the 26-year-old Netherland international has established himself as one of the most reliable players in his position in Serie A.

Reijnders has scored 13 goals and provided four assists playing in a multitude of different positions in Milan’s midfield this season, although the majority of his appearances have come as a traditional No.8.

Real will have a battle on their hands to snap up the former AZ star, with TT revealing that City are eyeing a swoop for Reijnders as Pep Guardiola looks to revamp a midfield that will lose talisman Kevin de Bruyne this summer.

Milan will demand a fee of around £60m for the midfielder, especially given that he only signed a new deal until 2030 recently.

Milan fighting to keep Reijnders as Barcelona also hover

For their part, Milan are desperate to keep Reijnders going forward, although failure to secure any type of European football for next season could present a problem for the Rossoneri.

The San Siro outfit currently sit ninth in Serie A and are seven points behind sixth-placed Lazio in the race to secure a European spot, although they are in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

The report does add that Real’s interest at this stage only extends as far as monitoring his performances, although more concrete interest could follow if it becomes clear that he is available for transfer.

There could be another spanner thrown in the works of a potential Real swoop in the form of bitter LaLiga rivals Barcelona.

Barca manager Hansi Flick is understood to be a huge fan of Reijnders and TT understands there have been some moves already made over a potential transfer.

However, the Catalan giants will need to sell before they can buy, given their current financial constraints.

Tijjani Reijnders profile

By Samuel Bannister

In a fairly turbulent season for AC Milan, Tijjani Reijnders has been a shining light.

The Dutch midfielder arrived in Italy when Milan bought him from AZ in 2023. He was largely playing as a no.8 in the Eredivisie, but has adapted his game over time in Serie A.

Reijnders played 50 times in his debut season with Milan, variably as a holding midfielder, box-to-box player or no.10.

He has operated in all those roles again this season, but his best form has arguably been when supporting the striker in an attacking midfield role. Indeed, it’s no coincidence that his goal tally has greatly increased – even in an inconsistent Milan side.

Able to burst into the box, Reijnders has good timing and movement, as well as the finishing touch. While his goalscoring rate has caught the eye, Reijnders makes plenty of key passes.

Reijnders could improve with his ball-winning ability, which is another reason why he may be better suited to an attacking midfield berth. That said, he outlined in October 2024 that his preferred role is as a box-to-box no.8, where he can combine all of his abilities.

By the start of the 2025-26 season, Reijnders will be 27 years old – an age that usually represents a player’s prime. With the progress he has been making at Milan, he seems on track for it to be a peak point of his career.