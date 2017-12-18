Real certain Liverpool will do €100m deal for attacker; Bale swap talk

Real Madrid are reportedly confident that Liverpool are prepared to sell star winger Mo Salah and may even consider a swap deal instead.

Real president Florentino Perez has made it clear that the club will undertake a very ambitious transfer campaign next summer, after recent attempts to strengthen the squad have ended in failure.

Perez was not pleased with the business the La Liga giants did last summer and is determined that the same mistake does not happen again, according to the report on Calciomercato.

Harry Kane, Mauro Icardi and Thibaut Courtois have all mentioned as possible targets but Perez is said to favour a move for Reds star Salah above all others.

Real view the Egyptian, who has been magnificent since moving to Anfield in the summer, as the perfect replacement for Gareth Bale, whose injury-plagued time at The Bernabeu appears to be coming to an end.

And the Spanish side are reportedly sure that Liverpool are willing to do a deal at €100million, while they have also not ruled out the possibility of using Bale in a player-plus-cash move.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is already said to have given the green light for Salah’s arrival after speaking about him in glowing terms recently: “He is a great player. He showed that in Rome and is now doing the same in Liverpool.

“He is an important player and is growing more all the time. He is still young, and can improve a great deal.”