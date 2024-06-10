Real Madrid could still trigger a deal to sign Erling Haaland in a gigantic deal in summer 2025 – but the Manchester City star’s prospects of forming a dream attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jnr now hinge on two factors, while a Bayern Munich official has hit out at the Spanish giants’ pulling power.

Los Blancos won a record-extending 15th Champions League trophy last weekend with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, courtesy of late goals by Dani Carvajal and Vini Jnr. It means Real Madrid have won the trophy eight times more than the next most decorated team in AC Milan, while also claiming the title an impressive six times since the 2013/14 season.

Despite also winning LaLiga this season too, Real have showed little signs their domination will end any time soon after also recently announcing the signing of Mbappe – regarded by many as the world’s best player – on a lucrative free transfer from PSG.

The World Cup winner will join Brazil sensation Endrick – who has now scored three goals in his last three appearances for his country at the age of 17 – in what could prove an exciting new-look attacking unit next season.

They also still have the likes of another brilliant Brazilian, Rodrygo, to call upon, while veteran striker Joselu looks set to extend his stay too in what will undoubtedly be an embarrassment of riches for Carlo Ancelotti to pick from.

As a result, and despite continuing links to Haaland, the fantasy of pairing the Manchester City frontman up with Mbappe is still one that remains, according to the latest reports in Spain.

Real Madrid transfers: Chances of Haaland swoop rest on two factors

The Manchester City goal machine is contracted to the Etihad Stadium until summer 2027 though a worrying clause in his deal gives overseas suitors the chance to sign him for £169m (€200m) this summer and for an even sum of £126.7m (€150m) in 2025.

Clearly no side, let alone Real, are going to trigger that move this summer, and it is understood that City officials have no immediate fears of losing their talismanic frontman.

However, there remains a genuine threat that Real could look to trigger his release clause in summer 2025 with reports earlier this month revealing the Blues are keen to negotiate an extension with the 23-year-old that would remove – or at the least extend – those trigger points in his contract.

Having scored a colossal 90 goals in 98 games for City, he is certainly not a player they can afford to lose.

Per the latest reports in Spain, Real president Florentino Perez still has the fantasy of partnering Haaland with Mbappe next season, though any such deal will now hinge on two factors.

Firstly, and as discussed, is that €150m clause in his deal, which simply must be met and with City not willing to entertain any offer below – and why would they!

And second, it’s now claimed that Perez is wisely holding that thought until he sees how teenage star Endrick manages to handle himself when he makes the move to the Spanish capital this summer.

Ranked as one of Brazilian football’s hottest prospects, the teenager’s move to the Bernabeu has been agreed for some time now but placed on hold until the player turns 18 on July 21.

And if Endrick clicks as many expect him to, it’s believed Perez will shelve his plans for Haaland for at least a little while longer and giving Manchester City further optimism the Norwegian goal machine will stay.

Bayern Munich chief bemoans Real Madrid signing Mbappe

In the meantime, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl believes Mbappe’s move to Real is another nail in the coffin for both the competitiveness of football, as well as the way money is being splashed around in the modern game – and with Saudi Arabian sides most likely to benefit from any bubble bursting.

“At some point the market will be oversaturated and Saudi Arabia will come. That doesn’t give me a good feeling,” Eberl told SDZ.

“I have to say that to be fair, but that’s the market right now. No club benefits from this. The players, the families, the agents, Everyone benefits, but not the clubs. In the past, at least the clubs benefitted, the money stayed in the cycle and that will happen less and less.

While Mbappe has remained in Europe for now – making Real even stronger – he feels his deal with the Spanish giants could create problems down the line.

“You can always become more greedy with money, but everyone who is greedy with money will gradually become nother nail in the coffin for football. We are talking about hundreds of millions. It is too much and at some point you have the feeling that the bubble is going to burst.”