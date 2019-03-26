Real Madrid chasing Liverpool, Chelsea stars after ditching Mbappe bid

Real Madrid have reportedly ruled out a summer move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and will instead move for two Premier League stars.

Mbappe has emerged as one of the game’s top players following a €170m switch to Paris from Monaco in the summer of 2017.

The 20-year-old has scored an impressive 52 goals in 79 appearances for PSG since the move, prompting continued speculation about a switch to the Bernabeu.

And a report in France Football on Monday claimed that Real president Florentino Perez had given the green light for a mega €280m move for the France international.

However, Marca now claims that Madrid know the player is unattainable this summer and will instead pursue Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard.

The link to Hazard is nothing new, but the Anfield faithful will be concerned about Mane’s future – with the Senegal star emerging as their top player in the second half a campaign where they are still battling for Premier League and Champions League glory.

