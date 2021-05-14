Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing out of favour Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

The future of the club’s record signing is in the balance once again after interim boss Ryan Mason dropped him down the bench. After starting Mason’s first game in charge, the win over Southampton, the talented playmaker has now lost his place – with his biggest snub coming in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

A Tottenham source has reportedly told Football Insider that the club have been approached by the Spanish giants and are fully aware of their ‘strong interest’.

At this stage, Spurs have no interest in selling the £54million man. Several factors have led to that decision, most notably the fact that a new manager will be arriving this summer.

Daniel Levy is already said to have held talks with potential candidates. However, the club are no nearer to announcing Jose Mourinho’s successor.

It was under Mourinho that Ndombele finally started to make his mark on the Tottenham team.

Transfer Chatter: Man Utd search for new defender, Tottenham fight for Boateng Man Utd have devised a three-man shortlist for a new defender while Monaco have joined Tottenham in the chase for Jerome Boateng.

Having initially struggled to convince the Portuguese he was worthy of regular first-team football, the 24-year-old eventually won Mourinho round.

He impressed playing as a No. 10 in the first half of the season. However, Mourinho’s decision to move him alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in central midfield coincided with a poor run of results.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Ndombele benched by Mason

That eventually led to Mourinho being axed and now Ndombele finding himself back on the bench again.

He has made 28 Premier League starts among 44 appearances in all competitions, notching six goals and four assists.

Were Spurs to even consider selling, they would want their initial outlay covered.

Despite Real struggling financially they are still in the market to freshen up their squad. Indeed, Ndombele is viewed as a long-term successor to 35-year-old Luka Modric at the Bernabeu.

READ MORE: Tottenham trying to convince €30m centre-back to snub Arsenal and sign up