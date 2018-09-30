Real Madrid, Chelsea back in hunt for €75m Liverpool-linked midfielder

Real Madrid and Chelsea have once again stepped up their interest in a midfielder who was on the verge of a Liverpool move, a report claims.

France international Nabil was on the verge of a £60million move to Anfield, but the Reds reportedly pulled out of a move due to an old knee injury that showed up during the medical.

Fekir had previously commented on why the move collapsed, firing shots at Liverpool for their role in the saga and admitting he has moved on.

French outlet L’Equipe (via Calciomercato) recently suggested that Real Madrid were keen on landing the 25-year-old in the summer as they sought a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the French outlet has now claimed that Real still hold interest in Fekir, and that Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are also in the hunt.

The report goes on to suggest that Lyon could sell Fekir next summer, though they would demand a €75m fee for his services.

