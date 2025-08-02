Real Madrid are planning to raid Chelsea for Nicolas Jackson and beat arch-rivals Barcelona to the striker’s signature, according to a report in Spain, as TEAMtalk analyses whether Los Blancos could really try to bring the Senegal international to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have already made four major signings in the summer transfer window. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen are already part of Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso’s squad, with Franco Mastantuono also set to link up later this month when he turns 18.

Alonso wants a new central defender before the summer transfer window, with Madrid strongly linked with Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal ace William Saliba.

There are also suggestions that Alonso wants to sign a new midfielder to enhance the options in his squad.

A new report in the Spanish media has now claimed that Madrid want to sign Chelsea striker Jackson and deal a blow to Barcelona’s chances of signing him.

According to E-Noticies, Barcelona want to sign Jackson as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, a claim backed by CaughtOffside earlier this week.

The Spanish news outlet has revealed that Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘wants’ to bring Jackson to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid’s ‘clear’ plan is to ‘steal Jackson from Barca’ to replace Endrick and Gonzalo Garcia.

Endrick and Garcia are two very young strikers, and Los Blancos want a number nine who is more established to make an immediate impact, claims the report.

The report, which has been written by journalist Miquel Blazquez with over 225,000 followers on X, has added that Barcelona’s plan is to sign Jackson on loan.

Real Madrid do not need Nicolas Jackson

Jackson has had a mixed spell at Chelsea since his move from Villarreal in the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old striker has scored 30 goals and given 12 assists in 81 appearances for the Blues so far in his career.

While questions have been raised about Jackson’s finishing and consistency, the Chelsea striker has impressed with some good goals and hard work.

TEAMtalk understands that both Man Utd and Newcastle United are keen on a summer deal for Jackson.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe wants to sign a striker along with Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and believes that Jackson fits the bill, as the Magpies are in danger of losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes.

Man Utd are looking to do a swap deal with Chelsea for Jackson, with Alejandro Garnacho going the other way.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea want £60m (€68.7m, $79.7m) for Jackson.

Madrid are unlikely to pay £60m (€68.7m, $79.7m) for a striker, especially when they have Endrick and Gonzalo Garcia in their squad, as well as regular first-team starters Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Garcia burst onto the scene for Madrid this summer with his exceptional performances at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where the 21-year-old Spanish striker scored four goals and gave one assist in six matches.

Endrick is highly rated at Madrid and is only 19 years of age. ESPN reported on July 24 that the Brazil international wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for the 2025/26 campaign and does not plan to leave on loan.

Moreover, AS has reported that Madrid do not plan to bring in a new number nine.

While Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was looking to sign a Joselu-type striker when he first took over following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, Garcia’s performances and style of play have convinced the former Liverpool and Los Blancos midfielder to keep faith in the youngster.

Latest Real Madrid news: Ibrahima Konate blow, Man Utd raid

A Spanish report has revealed that a Madrid forward has agreed personal terms with Liverpool, with the Premier League champions set to make a massive bid for him.

Ibrahima Konate has responded to Liverpool’s offer of a new contract, according to a French source, as Madrid learn their chances of convincing the defender to move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are reported to have taken a shine to a Madrid squad player, with his stance on leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for Old Trafford also revealed.

