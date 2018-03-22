Real Madrid chief’s rapid response to latest Ronaldo to Man Utd claims

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has batted away claims Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club this summer.

Reports had resurfaced that the 33-year-old would be open to a move to the Chinese Super League after his former Portugal boss Luiz Felipe Scolari – former Guangzhou Evergrande manager – revealed he had asked him about China.

Fanciful reports on Thursday also suggested Real were looking at striking a deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez, with the Portugal superstar allowed to return to his former club as part of the deal.

But when questioned about Ronaldo’s future at the Bernabeu, Perez was quick to deny talk the club’s talismanic star would be allowed to move on.

“No, Cristiano has not asked us about leaving,” Perez said in quotes attributed to Diario AS.

“He has a contract in place here and that will not change.”

Ronaldo is under contract at the European champions until 2021 and it is reported the club could look to extend that arrangement this summer.

Meanwhile, it has since been claimed that Ronaldo’s teammate, Gareth Bale, is also a £113m target for an unnamed Chinese Super League side.

