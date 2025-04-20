Xabi Alonso's place in the Real Madrid dugout could be given to Santiago Solari

Real Madrid still see Xabi Alonso as their ‘priority’ manager target, but have been forced into a race against time, with a report stating departing manager Carlo Ancelotti has been given an ultimatum.

Real will part ways with incumbent boss Ancelotti in the summer. Recent reports have suggested he’ll be gone after the Copa del Rey final, win or lose.

That is reinforced by a number of insiders. Firstly, David Ornstein states that the manager is ‘expected’ to leave to become the Brazil coach, while Florian Plettenberg reports a departure ‘at latest’ by the end of the season is likely.

Both of those insiders and Fabrizio Romano state Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso is the priority, with Ornstein suggesting there’s ‘growing expectation’ of that move.

But Romano suggests Real have been forced into a race against time which could see them underprepared for the Club World Cup.

“Ancelotti insists to complete the season with Real Madrid and to try to win titles with Real Madrid, meanwhile, the Brazilian Federation is insisting a lot. For Brazil, the only way is to have Ancelotti available in June, so not at the end of the Club World Cup,” he said.

“What it means for Real Madrid is the coach for the Club World Cup would be Xabi Alonso, who’s the clear favourite, or in case they can’t make it in time, an internal solution, like Santiago Solari and then Xabi Alonso, but the priority would be to have the new coach.”

Solari move could hurt Real

Plettenberg has reported Leverkusen are still waiting for Alonso’s decision, and are hoping he stays. If he does stay, or if a decision is not reached before the Club World Cup, then as Romano says, Solari might take the dugout for the tournament.

His spell in charge of Real’s senior team in 2018/19 was more underwhelming than most other managers who have recently taken charge of the club.

Ancelotti wins 2.25 points per game at Real, Jose Mourinho won 2.43, and Zinedine Zidane 2.3 in his first spell and 2.04 in an underwhelming second.

Solaris’s 28 games in charge saw him win two points per game, and he has since moved into a directorial role at the club.

It could be detrimental to Real to not have a top coach in the dugout for the Club World Cup, as the winners are set to receive around €110million (£95m approx).

That money could see Real sign one of their top targets easily in the summer – Florian Wirtz has been mentioned – so they’ll want to be in the best position possible come June.

Real Madrid round-up: Rodri move prioritised

Real are reportedly prioritising a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri in the summer transfer window.

That will see Arsenal breathe a sigh of relief, as while they are tracking Martin Zubimendi – who apparently wants to go there instead of the Emirates – they might not table a bid for the Gunners’ top target.

Meanwhile, Real have reportedly received agreement from Arsenal that they’ll be made aware if the Gunners ever decide to sell William Saliba.

It comes after suggestions that Arsenal would let Saliba go if Real gave up two players they don’t want to lose – Arda Guler and Endrick.

