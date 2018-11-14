Arsenal’s hopes of bringing in a €40m January target could be ruined by Real Madrid, who could beat the Gunners to the defender thanks to a transfer clause.

The Gunners boss is actively looking to reinforce his central defensive options in January and on Tuesday it was suggested that Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso had emerged as a €40m target for Emery.

The 23-year-old has carved out a reputation for himself as one of LaLiga’s best defenders and it’s reported by Marca that Emery wants to make a major January play for the former Real Madrid man.

Hermoso has just received his first call-up into the Spain national squad, however, meaning his profile is certain to be raised, and ensuring Arsenal face a tough fight to bring the central defender to the Premier League.

Furthermore, Marca now states that Arsenal will face significant rivalry from his former club Real Madrid, who have the option to buy the player back for just €7.5million.

The Spanish newspaper believes Real, who have regularly activated buy-back clauses for former stars – as they did for Mariano Diaz this summer – are ready to beat Arsenal to the punch for Hermoso.

And while Espanyol are desperate to keep the player, they would be powerless to prevent his transfer should Arsenal activate his €40m exit fee, or more plausibly, Real decide they’ll activate his €7.5m buy-back.

The player, who has helped Espanyol keep five clean sheets in 12 LaLiga matches this season, is contracted to the RCDE Stadium until 2020.

