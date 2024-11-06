Carlo Ancelotti’s position as Real Madrid manager is at risk following a poor run of results that has seen them fall down the LaLiga and Champions League tables, with the Spanish side close to an agreement with his potential replacement.

Real Madrid lost 3-1 to AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday, just over a week after they lost 4-0 to rivals Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Los Blancos’ president, Florentino Perez, is ‘extremely unhappy and dissatisfied’ with the recent performances.

We understand that no decision has been made on Ancelotti as yet, as Madrid’s chiefs are also aware of other issues going on behind the scenes at the club.

Kylian Mbappe is considered by some to be a disruptive influence in the dressing room and that has created some problems amongst the squad.

While Mbappe has scored eight goals in 15 appearances across all competitions this season, many believe his performances and contributions have been underwhelming so far given the level of excitement that surrounded his arrival.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Madrid player Xabi Alonso is Perez’s top choice to replace Ancelotti, with an agreement with the 42-year-old coach not far away.

Real Madrid close to Xabi Alonso agreement – exclusive

Xabi Alonso’s decision to snub Liverpool’s advances and remain with Bayer Leverkusen last summer have led us to the situation we are in now – him being in pole position to take the reins at the Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Perez has been directly in contact with Alonso’s entourage for months and now, even though there are still over six months to go until the end of the season, the manager is close to verbally agreeing to becoming the new Madrid manager.

Sources say that Alonso ‘believes’ in Madrid’s project, which centres around developing the world’s best young talent and this is a challenge he is keen to take on.

However, we understand that the Spaniard’s switch to Madrid is unlikely to happen mid-season, as he is committed to seeing out the campaign with Leverkusen.

In the event that Ancelotti is sacked before the end of the season, Perez is poised to re-appoint Raul as the Madrid boss in an interim role, before Alonso becomes the new permanent boss next summer.

As for Ancelotti’s next move if he leaves Madrid, sources say that it is unlikely at this stage that he takes on another role at club-level, but could make the jump to international management.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss has confirmed that he was in contact with Brazil’s chiefs last year, before he ultimately signed a new contract with Madrid.

Real Madrid prepared to sell Liverpool target

Meanwhile, Madrid could part ways with Aurelien Tchouameni in January amid the midfielder’s poor run of form and Liverpool are interested in signing him, as previously revealed.

Sources have stated that a deal for Tchouameni is possible for Liverpool and he could be on the move in the coming windows. It would not be easy but there is still genuine interest from the Premier League side in the midfielder.

Tchouameni would cost around the £100 million mark to secure. However, Liverpool will sanction a huge spend for the correct target. The fact he is 24 years old makes him attractive to the Reds as he ticks the under-25 box they look at for big signings.

Madrid will only sell the Tchouameni if they first line up a replacement for the defensive midfielder, but Liverpool now have genuine hope of landing their long-term target.

It is not yet known if the French international would want to move to Anfield as he has not yet been directly told he is free to look elsewhere this season.

He has also played in 10 out of the 11 La Liga fixtures for Madrid so far this season and is valued by Ancelotti, but that may not matter if he gets the sack.

IN FOCUS: Ancelotti’s Real Madrid success since 2021

Ancelotti's honours during his second spell with Real Madrid