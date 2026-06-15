Real Madrid have decided not to bring Nico Paz back to Estadio Bernabeu, according to a report, which has also revealed Los Blancos’ plan regarding the Como attacking midfielder.

Paz joined Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has been a revelation at the Italian club under manager Cesc Fabregas.

The 21-year-old Argentina international attacking midfielder has scored 19 goals and given 17 assists in 75 matches in all competitions for Como so far in his career.

Como manager Fabregas has been hugely impressed with Paz and described him as a “very complete player” who “can play different roles” in Tribuna on March 25, 2025.

Back in November 2025, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Real Madrid’s plan to bring Paz back to Estadio Bernabeu as the first signing of 2026.

Romano wrote on X at 9:26am on November 25: “Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago.

“Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer.

“The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES.”

Madrid have the option to trigger the buy-back clause of €9million (£7.8m, $10.5m) in Paz’s contract with Como this summer.

However, it has now emerged that Madrid will not bring Paz back to the club, with Los Blancos striking a deal for Bernardo Silva instead.

The Portuguese star will join Madrid as a free agent after leaving Manchester City and will work under new Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho at the Spanish and European giants.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Paz has expressed his desire to stay at Como for another season.

This, combined with Silva moving to Estadio Bernabeu this summer, has led Madrid to change their mind over Paz.

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Real Madrid will bring back Nico Paz NEXT summer

The report in the Spanish publication has noted: ‘At the moment, Real Madrid are not considering bringing Nico Paz back this season.

‘However, they are planning for next season, when they will have to pay Como 10 million euros to re-sign him.

‘The change in this scenario with Nico Paz is that the player has expressed his desire to stay another season at Como, where he will play in the Champions League, and Real Madrid has reportedly agreed to this request from the Argentine international player.

‘It’s also true that Real Madrid’s change of transfer plans following Mourinho’s arrival has led the club to see Nico Paz as less of a necessity.

‘Bernardo Silva is already signed by Real Madrid, who are looking for another midfielder.

‘As a result, Nico Paz’s arrival at the Bernabéu is delayed, at least for a season.’

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