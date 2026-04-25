Como star Nico Paz, who has been linked with a Real Madrid return

Nico Paz will join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has noted how much the Como attacking midfielder is now valued at, amid strong hints on his future from the youngster himself.

Paz came through the Real Madrid youth academy and broke into the first team of the Spanish and European giants.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored one goal in eight appearances for the Madrid first team before moving to Como in the summer of 2024.

Paz is under contract at Como until the summer of 2028, but all signs suggest that he will return to Madrid for next season and beyond.

Back in November 2025, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago.

“Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer.

“The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES.”

Then this week, Spanish publication El Debate reported that Madrid have already decided to bring Paz back from Como this summer.

Madrid plan to trigger the buy-back clause of €9million (£7.8m, $10.5m) in Paz’s contract at Como.

The Touchline has now backed those claims about Paz on X, while also reporting that the 21-year-old is valued at €65m (£56.3m, $76.2m).

The account, which has 1.5million followers on X, has noted: “Nico Paz is expected to sign for Real Madrid this summer.

“He was worth less than €10m when he was acquired by Como… now he’s worth €65m.

“He’s the only player with more than 15 goals and 15 assists since the start of the last Serie A season.”

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Nico Paz open to Real Madrid return

Paz has been a revelation at Como since his move from Madrid in 2024.

The Argentine attacking midfielder has scored 19 goals and given 17 assists in 72 appearances for the Italian club so far in his career.

Paz told AS earlier this month when asked about scoring for Madrid against Napoli in the Champions League in November 2023: “Pure happiness, I was a ‘kid’, in my second game with the first team.

“Scoring in the Champions League against a team like Napoli, with the giants playing in Madrid, in a stadium like the Bernabeu.

“When I scored, everyone was shouting and chanting my name, it was an incredible feeling.”

When asked about a potential return to Estadio Bernabeu this summer, Paz said: “I don’t want to think about those things. I’m 100% focused here in Como.

“I want to give my all on the pitch. Then, if an opportunity arises in the future, we’ll see.”

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