TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister is emerging as one of Real Madrid’s preferred options for midfield, with the Argentine seen as the player who could finally fill the void left by Luka Modric.

Madrid are preparing for a major summer of investment, with a new central defender high on their agenda, but it is midfield that remains a pressing concern for the Spanish giants.

Madrid’s long-standing interest in Manchester City star Rodri is well documented, with sources revealing that the club view him as a key figure who could help rebuild the dressing room infrastructure, but they want more.

The feeling inside the Bernabeu is that the club has yet to replace the leadership and influence of captain-like figures such as Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric, all of whom have departed in recent years.

Within Real Madrid’s recruitment department, there is a growing consensus that Mac Allister is the ideal fit to inherit Modric’s mantle.

His technical ability, tactical intelligence, and calm demeanour on the pitch have drawn strong comparisons to the Croatian legend.

“Mac Allister is someone the club are talking about, they love his style, attitude and demeanour, very similar in many ways to Modric and they like that,” a well-placed source has told us.

Madrid have also conducted extensive work on the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo – both considered extremely difficult to prise away from Chelsea – as well as Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha and Mac Allister’s Liverpool team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai is set for a major new contract at Anfield, and talks are also due for Mac Allister. However, intermediaries indicate that the feeling around a prospective move to Madrid is that it can be done.

With the ‘Modric factor’ now confirmed by sources, the belief is growing that Mac Allister could be a long-term fit for Madrid’s evolving midfield.

As the summer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether Madrid make their move for the Argentine star.

