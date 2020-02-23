Euro 2020 fears for Hazard as Real Madrid confirm ankle break

Eden Hazard will miss Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester City after suffering a broken ankle during Saturday’s LaLiga defeat at Levante – but there’s some confusion over just how long the player will be out injured.

The Belgium playmaker, who only recently returned from a three-month lay-off due to an ankle problem, was replaced in the second half of the 1-0 loss at the Ciutat de Valencia.

Hazard underwent tests on the injury on Sunday morning, after which Madrid confirmed the extent of the problem.

The club said in a statement: “Following the tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Madrid have not said how long they expect Hazard to be sidelined for but reports in Spain suggest he could be out for anything between two months and four months.

At the minimum that would rule the former Chelsea star out of both Champions League matches against City, the first of which takes place at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

It would also see him miss next weekend’s El Clasico showdown against title rivals Barcelona, as well as a host of other matches for Zinedine Zidane’s men, while he may also be a doubt for Euro 2020 if his recovery takes the worst-case scenario four months.