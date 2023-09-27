Real Madrid considering elite Prem boss to replace Carlo Ancelotti after Perez draws up eye-catching shortlist

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi is reportedly on Real Madrid’s managerial shortlist as they eye a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti, 64, is set to depart the Bernabeu to become the new manager of Brazil at the end of the season, and Los Blancos have several options on their radar.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Xabi Alonso is among the favourites to become the new Real Madrid boss.

Alonso enjoyed a successful five-year stint with the Spanish giants in his playing days and remains well-respected by the fans.

He is currently the manager of Bayer Leverkusen. Last season, he guided the German club to a sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga – qualifying for the Europa League.

Alonso isn’t the only candidate being considered by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, however, and he could look to bring in De Zerbi, according to reports.

Real Madrid keen on De Zerbi

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, De Zerbi ‘is on Real Madrid’s managerial shortlist for next season.’

The Italian coach replaced Graham Potter as Brighton manager in September 2022 and it’s fair to say that he has been a resounding success at the Amex.

He helped Brighton secure an outstanding sixth-place finish last season – the best in the club’s entire history – and qualify for European football for the first time.

The Seagulls have got off to a superb start this term, too, picking up 15 points in six games, leaving them in third-place in the Premier League table.

De Zerbi has previously had managerial stints with Shakhtar Donetsk, Sassuolo, Benevento, Palermo and Foggia.

When first appointed as the Brighton manager, many pundits described it as a major risk because of his lack of experience in English football.

De Zerbi has proved his doubters wrong, though, so it’s no surprise to see Real Madrid sniffing after him.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the LaLiga giants come in for the Italian at the end of the season.

Brighton, of course, will be desperate to keep hold of him. De Zerbi is under contract until June 2026.

