Real Madrid considering shock move for Liverpool cult hero – report

Real Madrid are set to enter an exciting era under Xabi Alonso, and shock reports from Spain suggest that the manager is keen to sign a Liverpool cult hero.

The LaLiga giants have already secured the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to feature in the Club World Cup after they paid an £8.4m fee to release him from his Liverpool contract early.

And now, it has been claimed that Alexander-Arnold could be joined at the Bernabeu by his former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino, who is desperate to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

According to AS, Madrid are mulling over a surprise move for the 33-year-old, as Alonso looks to add an experienced forward to his ranks.

It’s claimed that Madrid want to sign a ‘Joselu-like’ striker this summer – not necessarily a big name but a goal scorer who can perform well when called upon.

Firmino has just finished his second season with Al-Ahli and despite initially struggling to adapt to life in Saudi Arabia, he scored 21 goals in 65 appearances and led Al-Ahli to the AFC Champions League Elite title this season.

However, the Brazilian has been heavily linked with moves away from Saudi, and it remains to be seen whether Madrid will make a move for him this summer, as the report suggests.

READ MORE: Revealed: Details of Liverpool’s offer to Milos Kerkez as Richard Hughes gets involved

Firmino wages would be an obstacle for Real Madrid

Firmino’s contract with Al-Ahli expires in 2026, so the Saudi side risk losing him on a free transfer if they don’t sell him this summer, as he’s unlikely to sign an extension.

However, Firmino is on a reported wage of around £300,000 per week, so would likely have to agree to a pay cut to head to the Bernabeu, if the reported interest is true.

The report also names Osasuna striker Ante Budimir as a potential signing for Madrid.

The Croatian striker had an outstanding season with Osasuna, scoring 21 goals. He meets two key criteria: he’s experienced—turning 35 next month—and affordable.

Although he extended his contract last October until 2027 with a buyout clause of €20 million, a special clause temporarily lowers that fee to €8 million during a limited period of the transfer window.

This short-term discount makes him an especially appealing target.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid wages: Top 11 highest-paid players on football’s biggest wage bill

Latest Real Madrid news

👉 Real Madrid ‘finalising’ £42m signing that massively helps Man Utd

👉 Man Utd planning shock signing after Mbeumo that would haunt Real Madrid

👉 Real Madrid target shock move for Man Utd striker after ‘Xabi Alonso’s request’

QUIZ: Before or after – who joined Real Madrid first?