Real Madrid are reportedly considering the shock signing of Alexandre Lacazette for just £4.1million to strengthen the attacking line in January.

Real find themselves second in the La Liga table to Barcelona. The table-toppers are six points ahead of Los Blancos, who can only get within three points in their game in hand.

Real signed Mbappe in a huge move in the summer, and he has so far scored six goals in 11 games in the league.

According to Fichajes, Real want to strengthen their attack further in January, giving it greater depth and competitiveness.

They are apparently looking to do that with former Arsenal man Lacazette, who it’s believed they have a ‘growing interest’ in, as they feel he could help them in the short-term, with his experience and goalscoring ability making him a valuable option.

It seems Real will take advantage of Lyon’s financial situation – which is said to be ‘difficult’ – to get him.

Lacazette is out of contract in the summer, and it’s believed the club’s finances will make renewing his deal difficult.

As such, Real are planning to land the striker for just €5million (£4.1m/$5.2m), seizing the opportunity to get him now rather than on a free in the summer.

Lacazette’s big-club form

For the last three years, Lacazette has played in Ligue 1, which is largely considered an easier standard to the Premier League, where he operated for five seasons prior.

Though he has done well with Lyon, the Frenchman’s time in England ended with a whimper.

Lacazette scored at least 10 Premier League goals in four of his five seasons, but never made it to 15.

And in his final season, in 30 games, he netted just four times in the league, before being shipped back off to France.

Though he has done well there, his last experience at a top club suggests he might not have it in him to impact at Real. That said, he may be a cheap option, who will seemingly be a secondary figure to Mbappe, so there is little risk if the move doesn’t pay off.

Real Madrid round-up: Murillo transfer unlikely

Real are on the hunt for a new centre-back, and though they’re keen on Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, reports suggest the Premier League side will not entertain bids in January.

Meanwhile, confidence is said to be growing at Liverpool over top Real target Trent Alexander-Arnold penning a new deal.

A potential move for Erling Haaland could also be pushed back indefinitely, with Manchester City confident an offer of £500,000 per week will see him renew his deal at the Etihad.

It has been said that Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho could imagine playing for Real or Barcelona, and TEAMtalk can confirm he harbours ambitions of playing for Los Blancos at some point in his career.

Lacazette’s form at Lyon

Lacazette, after finishing poorly at Arsenal, found his shooting boots as soon as he returned to Lyon.

In his first season, he bagged 31 goals in all competitions, before finding the net 22 times last term.

In 15 games so far this season, the 33-year-old has five goals to his name. While it could be questioned if he’s worthy of a Real Madrid signing, he has at least been scoring consistently in French football.